Popular Online Browser Games in 2022

Modern video games are so diverse, and each player can find the most fitting type of game for themselves. Apart from classic games that we are used to seeing on computers and consoles, there is a huge category of titles made for playing in a browser. These games are incredibly popular thanks to their low technical requirements, great accessibility, and fun gameplay. One of the popular platforms for enjoying hundreds of simple and exciting browser games is Game Karma. Based on the preferences of online players, we have gathered some of the most popular kinds of browser-based titles.

Browser RPG Games

RPG is a videogame genre that implies systematically improving your character, buildings, weapons, etc. It is usually possible to fight with other players, monsters, or enemies as well as progress through the story. Starting as a simple character with no possession, you gradually earn your wealth and build houses or even castles. This genre is diverse and can be set in the past, in the future, or even in some other worlds. There are also different styles of playing, and anybody can focus on favorite activities, such as building, exploring, fighting, etc.

Puzzles

The category of puzzle games is extremely varied. It includes jigsaw puzzles that you can also make online, crosswords, Sudoku, simple point and click games, etc. But there are also games based on exploration, which require applying your logic to solve various situations. Whether you need to get from point A to point B or exit a locked room – there are so many engaging games available. Puzzles are great for playing on your own, but they also are often made for enjoying with friends or other online gamers.

Strategies

Another genre of game that requires logical thinking is strategy. Not all gamers like this kind of video game because it requires patience and a lot of thinking. Sometimes, you just need to play a fun game without putting much thought into it. But if you like strategic thinking and seeing the results of your actions in the long run, this type of game is made for you. Playing online strategies is especially fun with other gamers as they are more unpredictable than the AI, and it is always great to outsmart someone.

Simulators

Online video game simulators are a huge thing among gamers of all ages. First simulation games were usually about managing your restaurant, company, store, etc. We all know these games where we used to be amusement park tycoons. But modern simulators are at another level. You can be a truck driver, a police officer, a farmer, a racer, a cyclist, etc. But these are rather normal games that you would expect. And how about playing a fox simulator where you become this little creature running about and searching for food? You can become a plane, a dog, a submarine, and a tractor — whatever you choose. It is even possible to simulate a pandemic on our planet, even though this might not seem like a simulator but a reality.