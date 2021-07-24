PS5 Owners Can Get 6 Month Free Subscription Of Apple TV Plus

PS5 users can now get Apple TV Plus for free for 6 months, Sony has announced that anyone with a console and PS Plus account can now redeem the offer. We’re not sure if signing up for the free trial will extend you to six months, but if so, you’ll have to wait until your free time ends (three months) on Apple TV + for Sony to promote the PS5, which has been extended to six months.

The deal is open only to UK and US customers with a PlayStation Network account and Apple ID. Players can access the Apple TV app in their PS5 app area and search the bar for "six months free" to download the service.

Anyone who owns a PlayStation 5 has until July 22, 2022, to redeem Sony's offer. The new promotion, which offers PlayStation 5 owners six months of free streaming service Apple TV Plus, lasts six months and can be renewed at a monthly cost of $4.99 if you decide to cancel it.

In November, Apple unveiled its TV Plus subscription for PlayStation and Xbox. It was the first step of the company to extend its subscription service to people who do not have the appropriate hardware. The free subscription is part of a collaboration between Sony and Apple to promote a slew of new shows for Apple TV.

