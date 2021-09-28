pTron Bassbuds Duo Review – Worth it for the price?

Audio manufacturer, pTron has launched its new wireless earbuds called the pTron Bassbuds Duo. The all-new wireless earbuds by pTron feature some new stunning features and offer a great specification for a great budget! We would also say that it would be a good choice for many who have been looking for great budget-friendly truly wireless earbuds.

If you are one of those who are looking up for great earbuds, then we would say you won’t regret buying it! For now, let’s jump into the specifications and features pTron Bassbuds Duo features.

pTron Bassbuds Duo – What’s the specifications and features does it offers?

pTron Bassbuds Duo features some of the great specifications and features you can get on budget-friendly earbuds, few its best features include if Bluetooth 5.1 support with a unique touch control system embedded in the outer side of the earbuds.

Alongside to Bluetooth 5.1 support, the earbuds also feature A2DP technology onboard which enables earbuds to have a fast and seamless wireless connectivity with your device. With this feature, you will be able to connect the Bassbuds Duo to our smartphone or any source of Bluetooth audio with less hassle and at faster rates as well. Another connectivity feature that Bassbuds Duo features is the “Smart Touch Control” which as we said, enables the earbuds to pair quickly with your device with just a tap.

Talking about the main part for the earbuds, which is their sounding quality! pTron has seemingly concentrated a lot towards bringing the best sounding experience for its users, the earbuds support Dual HD MIC which supports both Mono and Stereo calls alongside it the earbuds also feature Voice Assistant Support as well.

Coming to the battery section, the pTron Bassbuds Duo offers all-day-long extended 15 hours Playtime alongside the charging case and the charging case is capable enough to the earbuds to atleast 2 or maybe 3 times as well. Also, if you are looking up to use the earbuds to get yourself some motivational songs workouts session then again you don’t have to worry about the sweat, as the earbuds have been certified with IPx4 which says the earbuds is completely Sweats and Splashproof and is capable enough to work properly with your tight workout sessions! For the people who are into more jargon, you can checkout the details specifications lists for the pTron Bassbuds Duo down below:

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Transmission distance: up to 10M

Battery: Earbuds 35mAh*2, Charging Case 300mAh

Charge Power: 5V-1A

Driver: 13mm Hi-Fi Stereo

Music & Playtime: 15H Total

Mic: Dual HD with Stereo & mono capability

Charge time: 1-1.5H

Standby time: 120H

Charge case charge earbuds: 2-3 times

Charging Port: USB C Fast Charging

Waterproof: IPX4

Noise Cancellation: In-Ear Passive

Earbud Weight: 4g*2

Charge case weight: 43g

Also Read: