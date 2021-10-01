pTron Bassbuds Jade – Is it worth buy for your budget?

pTron Bassbuds Jade is one of the newly launched earbuds by pTron for this year! The new pTron Bassbuds Jade has a unique approach towards the audience. By the picture, you can see that how such gaming tons have been given for the earbuds.

However, if you are one of the gamers who are more into gaming stuff and are looking up for a better audio source for the best gaming experience then our best recommendation for you would be to go with pTron Bassbuds Jade.

pTron Bassbuds Jade – What’s the specification and feature does it offers?

pTron Bassbuds Jade features some of the best specifications and features and also has been rated among the best earbuds for budget-level gaming! However, talking about the specifications for Bassbuds Jade, here is what does pTron has been offering with its Bassbuds Jade.

Starting with the audio which is also the main port for earbuds then you should know that Bassbuds Jade features good specifications and features including 60ms best in class low latency advanced gaming feature.

Also, alongside to low latency feature, the earbuds also include Hi-Fidelity stereo sound quality as well which does gives some punchy bass. And at last, you also get the support for a Dual HD mic which features 10mm drivers and is capable enough to provide clear and crisp audio calls.

As far as connectivity features are concerned, pTron Bassbuds Jade features 1-step “Smart Pairing Support” and also features two different modes including music and gaming modes as well. Also, the earbuds by pTron feature “Smart Touch Sensitive Earbuds Buttons” which helps in seamless control. You also get instant access to voice assistants like Google and Siri without any hassle.

Talking about the battery capacity, Bassbuds Jade features a compact 300mAh battery charging case which also features Glaring LED lights giving the entire earbuds a stunning gaming look. pTron claims that you can get up to 40 hours of playtime with Bassbuds Jade and also you can charge your earbuds with a USB-C port. Also, the charging case is capable enough to charge up the earbuds atleast 3 to 5 times and takes around 1.5 hours for a full charge.

pTron Bassbuds Jade features a few of the best features like IPx4 Water and Sweat Proof which also makes the earbuds compatible to use in all weather conditions and also use it on our high workout sessions as well. After the purchase for the earbuds, you will also get a 1-year official manufacturer warranty by pTron from the date of purchase

For the people who are into more such jargon then you can have a look at further specifications for the earbuds down below:

Modes: Dedicated Gaming & Music mode

Latency: 60ms only

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Transmission distance: up to 10M

Battery: Earbuds 40mAh, Charging Case 300mAh

Charge Power: 5V-1A

Driver: 13mm Hi-Fi Stereo

Music & Playtime: 40H Total

Mic: Dual HD with Stereo & mono capability

Charge time: 1.5H

Standby time: 120H

Charge case charge earbuds: 3-5 times

Charging Port: USB C Easy Charge

Waterproof: IPX4

Noise Cancellation: In-Ear Passive

Earbud weight: 4g*2

Charge case weight: 31g

