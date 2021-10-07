Qapita raises $15 million in funding from Vulcan Capital, East Ventures among others

Qapita, a provider of SaaS solutions for equity management, secured $15 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Vulcan Capital and East Ventures (Growth Fund), with participation from NYCA among other existing investors which include MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners.

The round also saw participation from angel investors across India, Indonesia, and Singapore including K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Alto Partners, Partners of the Northstar Group, Anjali Bansal (Founder of Avaana Capital), and Sujeet Kumar (CoFounder of Udaan).

Qapita had raised $7.25 million during earlier rounds of funding. Qapita aims to introduce new products to its platform with the funds raised from this investment, which will provide services not only to private companies and startups, but also to shareholders, investors, and employees.

Qapita also seeks to offer liquidity solutions through a digital marketplace that allows corporations to execute transactions with their investors and employee stakeholders. Qapita’s customer base will strengthen in Singapore, Indonesia, and India as a result of the latest funding.

Qapita, founded in September 2019 by Ravulaparthi, Lakshman Gupta, and Vamsee Mohan, provides software solutions for private corporations and startups to fulfill their financial needs. Qapita found an opportunity to harness technology at the convergence of three megatrends: significant development in the number of startups, increased venture funding, and digitization of finance in this sector. The company’s workforce has expanded from seven individuals a year ago to around 65 employees today, with offices in Singapore and India.

Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and co-founder of Qapita commented on the development, saying, “We are in some of the fastest-growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency, and liquidity in private markets.”

Qapita predicts that the value of private assets in this region would surpass $1.0-1.5 trillion (with 200-250 unicorns) in the coming years, and that scalable technology-based solutions would be important for such an ecosystem to flourish.

Qapita’s equity management platform addresses pain points in HR (ESOP), finance, and fundraising for private corporations, investors, shareholders, and employees. Its ecosystem will empower these stakeholders to perform secondary transactions. According to Qapita, more than $150 billion of equity will demand liquidity solutions.

