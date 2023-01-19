Rapper Flo Rida wins a $82 million lawsuit against the energy drink “Celsius”

Although Flo Rida recently received his largest payout to date, the reason wasn’t related to music. The Flo Rida lawsuit filed by the Hip Hop veteran against Celsius Energy Drink was successful. The “Low” performer made an incredible $82 million.

The Florida musician’s case focused on the assertion that after accepting the position of brand ambassador for the beverage in 2014, he helped popularize the item. The beverage company, which has been expanding quickly on the national scene, informed him that he had been paid appropriately.

Flo Rida gave an explanation of how everything came to be in a January CNBC interview. He was able to review his money and prior investments while the Covid epidemic was still in its early stages by staying at home. And that’s when he claims to have found some significant discrepancies with Celsius.

“I checked it out, and they were telling me that one of the products I was endorsing wasn’t selling and. I got a chance to look at it, and it was doing more than well. This product has done over tens and tens of millions of dollars since I joined the company”, he argued.

Flo Rida sued Celsius for shares of the company

The rapper argued that the company’s sale of a healthier energy drink and the fact that it was a Florida-based business truly spoke to him. According to Flo Rida: “Myself, I thrive on health. Since being in ninth grade, all I did was love fitness, knowing that health is wealth. So I was in this thing for the long haul, and basically, when it came down to getting compensated…”

In addition to the agreement, Flo Rida sued Celsius for shares of the company. Which, according to him, was assured to him. The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) and Celsius, a steadfast sponsor of snow sports from the World Pro Ski Tour to the World Cup, earlier announced cooperation for the forthcoming 2023 season of professional ski competitions.

As a part of this collaboration, Celsius decided to hold on-site activations, sampling, athlete autograph signings, on-site signage, local media, and social media campaigns.

Lawyers for Celsius contended in court and earlier papers that other business moves enhanced sales and stock value and that the company experienced its best success after the Flo Rida endorsement deal expired.

Although Celsius could still challenge the judgement, it wasn’t immediately obvious whether it would. Lawyers for the business did not immediately answer a request for comment from AP.