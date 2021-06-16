Realme Launches TechLife Robot Vacuum Cleaner With Smart Lidar System And More

Realme also unveiled an AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner at their worldwide event today, in addition to the Realme GT 5G. The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum cleaner is a household device that is part of Realme’s new TechLife ecosystem and comes with a slew of smart cleaning functions.

Realme TechLife Robot Vaccum Cleaner – Details On Features

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum combines a vacuum cleaner and a mop in one. As a result, the robot can both suck dirt from your rooms and mop them afterwards.

Furthermore, it detects surfaces, maps regions, and navigates about your house intelligently using artificial intelligence and Realme’s innovative LiDAR Smart Mapping and Navigation technology.

A LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system is included inside the vacuum cleaner. It conducts 360-degree laser scans in real time using 38 integrated sensors and cameras.

Furthermore, the gadget has a 98 percent mapping accuracy and uses its intelligence technology to determine the best path for cleaning certain regions.

You can also use the companion app to generate personalised cleaning regimens for each of your home’s rooms.

You may use your smartphone to start cleaning your room remotely, and the Realme Robot Vacuum will take care of the rest. In addition, the gadget works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Realme Robot Vacuum has Intelligent Surface Adaption technology, which allows it to recognize a surface in real time and adjust its suction and brush speeds accordingly.

The Realme vacuum can suction dust at a rate of 3,000Pa while keeping a low sound level of up to 55dB.

A 300ml Smart Electron Water tank is also included for mopping purposes.

It’s essentially a micro-control water pump with four water outlet speeds to assist customers in cleaning their specific home settings. A 600ml removable dust collector is also included.

The vacuum contains a large 5,200mAh battery that can keep the gadget running for up to 5 hours. Furthermore, the gadget has auto-recharge and auto-resume capabilities, making cleaning large households much easier.

Realme TechLife Robot Vaccum Cleaner – What’s The Pricing?

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum costs €379 (about Rs 33,645). It is available in a black hue and can be purchased through Realme’s official global online store.

However, it’s worth noting that the vacuum cleaner is presently only being sent to a few nations. Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Portugal are among them.

Also Read: