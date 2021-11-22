Samsung Galaxy S20 FE prices gets massive price slash for Black Friday Sale on Amazon

If you’ve been looking for Black Friday bargains on a new Samsung phone, this may be the deal for you. A Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available for £469 from Amazon U.K. That’s a flagship phone for the price of a mid-range phone, making it one of the finest Black Friday phone discounts we’ve seen.

However, American readers are not left out. Amazon has an unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $655, which means you don’t have to switch phone companies to get a decent bargain on a new phone.

All of the Galaxy S20 FE versions are currently less than the MSRP on Amazon, but the greatest deal is on the Cloud Lavender hue.

A triple camera system with 30x Space Zoom, 5G connection, and a spacious 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display are among the highlights. Samsung’s low-cost flagship is now more affordable, with the red 4G variant delivering the best value for both chip options.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked, 128GB, 5G) – Slashed to $655 after originally priced for $699 via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB, 4G) – Slashed to Euro 599 from Euro 469

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB, 5G) – Slashed to Euro 510 from Euro 699

If you require 5G connection, you’ll have to pay a bit extra for the S20 FE. Furthermore, at this pricing, you have a choice of two colors: navy or lavender

Keep in mind that this isn’t the biggest discount we’ve seen on Amazon for this phone. The S20 FE has dropped to £422 in the United Kingdom and $549 in the United States. It is up to you, though, whether you want to wait for a better offer or strike now while there is still assured stock.

On the shop page in the United Kingdom, you’ll see that there are two chip options for the 4G version, with the Exynos 900 edition costing somewhat less than the Snapdragon 865 variant.

We only tested the Snapdragon version, but while the Exynos version has slightly worse benchmark scores, you won’t notice a difference in daily use.

