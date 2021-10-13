SCHOTT Xensation Alpha Cover Glass Will Offer Protection To 2022 Vivo Flagship Smartphones

SCHOTT AG, a German multinational glass producer, plans on making smartphone screens better durable than those in the past. The company’s latest covering glass, Xensation (Alpha), offers best-in-class durability for smartphones and wearables. The new cover glass will safeguard Vivo’s upcoming flagship devices in 2022. Schott’s protective glass is also used in the recently introduced Vivo X70 Pro series.

“Over the years, SCHOTT and Vivo have had a tight and trustworthy collaboration. The innovative Xensation® cover glass will be used for the first time on Vivo’s next flagship phones “, according to Schott.

According to Schott, the new Xensation (Alpha) cover glass is a unique composition with significant increases in drop resistance due to the semimetal boron, as well as industry-standard components lithium and aluminum for additional strength. The new cover glass is touted to offer better drop resistance than existing LAS-based premium cover glasses, especially when it comes into contact with harsh or sharp-edged, rough surfaces.

The Knoop-diamond indenter lab test findings indicated that the (Alpha) cover glass is less vulnerable to scratches than commercially available aluminosilicate (AS) and lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) cover glass varieties, according to Schott’s different durability tests. This indicates that forthcoming smartphones and wearables with Schott’s cover glass may provide best-in-class protection against accidental scratches and damages.

The novel cover glass combines the chemical strengthening capability of LAS glass with the scratch performance of borosilicate glass and a robust glass network as known from glass-ceramics.

Schott has been in business for a long time. Several companies employ cover glasses to guard against inadvertent wear and tear. The Schott cover glass is also used by the recently released Vivo X70-series handsets, as well as the X60 Pro. Furthermore, the Schott cover glasses are included with the Oppo Watch and Honor Play 5. Schott’s new cover glass is expected to be used in a large number of smartphones and wearables in India, as the German firm considers it a key target Xensation cover glass portfolio.

