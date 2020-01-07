Skilancer Solar secured undisclosed fund from Venture Catalysts

Skilancer Solar, which is a Noida based startup, has now recently secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Venture Catalysts. The latest funding round follows an undisclosed amount the company had secured in the month of May 2019 from an angel investor and serial entrepreneur Dhianu Das’s Venture Capital Fund, and Alfa Ventures.

The startup which is started by the IIT Jodhpur Alumni, Neeraj Kumar, who has three years of work experience in the solar industry, and Manish Kumar Das, an instrumentation engineer with ten years of experience, Skilancer Solar specialized in offering permanent professional cleaning services of solar panels of commercial establishments and parks.

Speaking on where the funds will be utilised, Manish Das, Co-founder of Skilancer Solar, said,

“This investment will allow Skilancer Solar to make upgrades to its design and technology platform, geographical expansion, team building, and to develop a competitive edge in the market.”

