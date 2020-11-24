Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Snapchat to give users share of $1m a day for Spotlight viral clips

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechUncategorized

Now who doesn’t love to be in Spotlight? The draw of fame is even stronger when wealth accompanies. Targetting the same Snapchat now decided to give away a huge sum of share of $1m a day for most viral videos. Your regular app might lure you a little, but with this announcement the ball is definitely in Snapchat’s court.

The snap messaging app is soon to start paying the viral snap creators. The intention behind this progapanda is most probably to take off Tiktok’s user popularity crown.

Users opinion on Spotlight

The company is coming out with an all new feature ‘Spotlight’ which will enable the users to generate revenue with the company. It is for certain that there will be a drastic change with how content will flow over Snapchat. While the Spotlight feature is yet to roll out, users seem to believe that Snapchat is just copying Tiktok.

“Spotlight will surface the most entertaining snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place, and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favourites,”- says Snapchat a statement.It adds- “As a way to celebrate and reward the creativity of the Snapchat community, Snap will distribute over $1m every day to Snapchatters who create the top Snaps on Spotlight, at least through the end of the year.”

 

Now Snapchat might feel the need to wear the best app award of the decade in competition with Instagram and Reels, in any case it is still not behind in the race. In a recent interview Snapchat said it had 249 million daily users, with an 18% growth year on year.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend