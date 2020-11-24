Snapchat to give users share of $1m a day for Spotlight viral clips

Now who doesn’t love to be in Spotlight? The draw of fame is even stronger when wealth accompanies. Targetting the same Snapchat now decided to give away a huge sum of share of $1m a day for most viral videos. Your regular app might lure you a little, but with this announcement the ball is definitely in Snapchat’s court.

Introducing Spotlight 🔦 The best of Snapchat. Sit back and take it all in, or submit your video Snaps and you could earn a share of more than $1,000,000 a day. Happy Snapping!https://t.co/U7eG7VNJqk pic.twitter.com/mxGWuDSdQk — Snapchat (@Snapchat) November 23, 2020

Have you seen this?😲🤑💸 A very bold move from Snapchat!!https://t.co/9oP2IZmmYF — iCrossing UK (@icrossing_uk) November 24, 2020

Snapchat to give users share of $1m a day for most entertaining clips – https://t.co/XKDMOtFBUK #snapchat #tiktok pic.twitter.com/rCrquNnIMp — Silicon Roundabout (@s_roundabout) November 23, 2020

The snap messaging app is soon to start paying the viral snap creators. The intention behind this progapanda is most probably to take off Tiktok’s user popularity crown.

With 249 million daily users and 18% growth year-on-year: “The company created the new feature [called ‘Spotlight’] after realising that videos created with the Snapchat camera were regularly going viral on other platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube.” https://t.co/XW0IgA6JG1 — Rich Opara (@ripplo) November 23, 2020

Users opinion on Spotlight

The company is coming out with an all new feature ‘Spotlight’ which will enable the users to generate revenue with the company. It is for certain that there will be a drastic change with how content will flow over Snapchat. While the Spotlight feature is yet to roll out, users seem to believe that Snapchat is just copying Tiktok.

We defended you because everyone copy stories but you kinda copy TikTok lmao — Chase Wissbaum (@CPW6390) November 23, 2020

if you guys are gonna copy tiktok at least add a comment section — daniel (@daniel29957004) November 23, 2020

This just about to be people reposting tiktoks like they do on Instagram reels — 𝒦𝓎𝓁𝒶🕊 (@ViaClove) November 23, 2020

“Spotlight will surface the most entertaining snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place, and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favourites,”- says Snapchat a statement.It adds- “As a way to celebrate and reward the creativity of the Snapchat community, Snap will distribute over $1m every day to Snapchatters who create the top Snaps on Spotlight, at least through the end of the year.”

Now Snapchat might feel the need to wear the best app award of the decade in competition with Instagram and Reels, in any case it is still not behind in the race. In a recent interview Snapchat said it had 249 million daily users, with an 18% growth year on year.