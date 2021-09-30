Sony to take over Apple AirPods with its new $99 costing wireless earbuds

Sony has shifted its focus to its entry-level audio devices after updating its flagship noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM4 earlier this year. So prepare for the WF-C500 wireless earbuds, which appear to be a true competitor to Apple’s AirPods.

Sony WF-C500 – Specification and Pricing

The Sony WF-C500 will cost $99, which is $60 less than Apple’s equivalent and will include 360 Reality Audio for an immersive listening experience. If it delivers the sound quality we’ve come to expect from Sony, it may be a great contender for our best wireless earbuds page.

The WF-C500 will be Sony’s entry-level true wireless earbuds, replacing the WF-XB700. Furthermore, they will be released at a $30 lower retail price than the WF-XB700. Sony appears to be aggressively selling the WF-C500 in an attempt to reclaim market share from the dominating AirPods.

When compared to Apple’s best-selling earphones, these wireless earbuds undoubtedly make a convincing argument. The WF-C500 is inspired by Sony’s more premium WF-1000XM4 earbuds, although it is smaller and more secure than its predecessors.

Don’t be fooled by their little size: these buds deliver a powerful auditory punch. The WF-C500 has Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement technology, which recovers information lost when music is played through Bluetooth. The earphones are also sweat-proof, due to an IPX4 grade – regular gym-goers will like them.

Sony says that the earbuds may last 10 hours on a single charge (with DSEE turned off), with a full charge provided by the included case. That’s more than double the 5 hours of charge time provided by the AirPods v2, while Apple’s charging case may extend this to 24 hours.

Sony’s WF-C500 wireless earbuds are available for purchase from a variety of stores, including Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. While all shops will offer them in black, others will have exclusive colors: Amazon will have white, Best Buy will have green, and Target will have orange.

If you’re searching for over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, the finest Sony headphones are a good place to start. If you prefer to use wireless earphones, several of the finest inexpensive wireless earbuds are likely to be heavily discounted during this year’s Black Friday sales.

Also Read: