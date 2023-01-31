Sundar Pichai, CEO of Web search, is predicted to undergo a significant salary cut after laying off 12,000 workers.

Google recently garnered attention whenever it revealed the layoff of 12,000 staff members. This stimulated considerable demonstrations on social networks, and also many coworkers also spoke out. Furthermore, many staff members have urged Google’s General manager to withdraw from position.

Pichai announced yesterday at a town hall discussion that almost all role and responsibilities just above senior executive level would see their incentive payment whittled down. He contended that the compensation for senior roles is ascertained by the organization’s growth. Even though he did not indicate which employees would be directly affected, he as a top executive would most probably see a severance package. Pichai, on the contrary side, refused to specify the quantity and timeframe of the reimbursement drop.

In December of the previous year, Google approved a brand-new ownership prize for Pichai. The board of shareholders recognized Pichai’s “dominant performance” as Chief operating officer, based on the technology company. Based on a 2020 document, Pichai received $2 million average annual. In accordance with the financial services limited Hurun India Rich List 2022, the Google Executives net value has lowered by 20% to Rs 5,300 crore.

Google job cuts had already initiated throughout the United States, and they will be accompanied in the following weeks through other industries, possibly which would include India. The cutbacks arise at a challenging juncture for the organization, as macroeconomic variables are incredibly hard. Pichai has acknowledged that the job cuts weren’t really “unexpected,” instead they were determined by specific performance evaluations.

ABOUT SUNDAR PICHAI:

Pichai was brought into the world in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India. His mother was Lakshmi, and his father was Regunatha Pichai, an industrial engineer. Pichai received education in Chennai and finished college from IIT Kharagpur.

AWARDS GAINED BY SUNDAR PICHAI

Pichai was presented with the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2022, the nation’s third-highest civilian honor. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Embassy in the United States, introduced the Padma Bhushan Trophy to Search as well as Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai through San Francisco on December 3, 2022.

PERSONAL LIFE OF SUNDAR PICHAI

Pichai has two kids with his wife, Anjali Pichai. Cricket as well as athletics are two of his life’s great pleasures.