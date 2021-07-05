ZTE reveals teaser posters for ZTE Axon 30 5G confirming “Under-display camera”

The Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition was released by ZTE last year with the under-screen camera technology. In this year’s Axon Series, the Chinese business is scheduled to unveil its second-generation camera technology. The Axon 30 series has been rumored, however, ZTE has recently published an official teaser poster which implies that the debut is close.

Under display camera ZTE Axon 30 5G confirmed

In addition to the upcoming debut, the billboard also features a rendering of the gadget and gives us an insight into what to expect. The teaser graphic reveals that the Axon 30, with no notch or punch, would display a full-screen design.

In other words, ZTE’s next-generation camera technology will really be in use in the handset. The camera’s selfie is shown with a screen-to-body ratio of approximately 100 percent.

The lower version of Axon 30 is certainly extremely high, based on the photos published by ZTE. The visual impression of the display is superior without a touch or cut-out.

This is particularly enticing to phone aficionados who are admirers of an entirely symmetrical design. This should be the nearest smartphone we’ve seen.

AXON 30 might be the first smartphone in the world to include a 20GB RAM version in addition to under-screen camera technology. Lu Qianhao of ZTE’s executive recently pointed to a 20GB Chinese brand RAM phone.

But if this will be on-board, we can’t say for sure. The maximum RAM on most smartphones could not surpass 4GB around five years ago. Now, on even cheap telephones, you may find this.

Many flagships feature 12GB RAM, some with up to 16GB RAM and even 18GB RAM, such as the Lenovo Legion two Pro. In the future, we will see the threshold being raised with a 20GB ZTE RAM phone.

Some believe that the gadget can include the virtual RAM functionality that some manufacturers have adopted. The phone can therefore have RAM 18GB and Virtual RAM 2GB.

There is also the potential for 20GB of physical RAM. They may also have no intentions to release a phone with that amount of RAM, but a prototype may have been checked.

More current network certification has been obtained from a new ZTE model number ZTE A2322. The list indicated that a normal 55W quick loader is supplied to the device. This will be on the Axon 30 as well.

Also Read: