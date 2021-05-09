ZTE Blade A71 Spotted On The Official Listing Of Its Official Website

ZTE has also released the Blade A71 smartphone on its official website, in addition to the Blade A51. This phone has some of the same specifications as the Blade A51, but it varies in other ways.

ZTE Blade A71 – Specification And Features

The ZTE Blade A71 features a 6.52-inch HD+ touchscreen with a waterdrop notch. A 4000mAh battery is hidden under the textured back cover, which appears to be made of polycarbonate. Blue, Grey, and Green are the three paint choices available to buyers.

The Blade A71 has three cameras, compared to the Blade A51’s two. There’s also an 8MP 120° ultrawide angle camera in addition to the 16MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. Face unlock is available, but the phone replaces the A51’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with a side-mounted one.

There are a lot of unknown specs, and while we hope to get a full list soon, along with pricing and availability information, the Blade A71 should be more expensive than the Blade A51.

ZTE Blade A71 – When Will It Launch?

As of now, there is no such confirmation or rumours about the launch date for the upcoming ZTE Blade A71 smartphone.

However, we anticipate that Blade A71 and Blade A51 will launch together by ZTE and as it made to its official listing soon in the coming weeks we will get an official launch date.

Thereafter, we will surely be updating with more details about the smartphones however, stay tuned to the tech story to get more future updates.

