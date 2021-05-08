ZTE’s Upcoming Blade A51 Spotted In Official Listing Of Its Global Website

Last November, the Bluetooth SIG database and the FCC both revealed the Blade A51, a low-cost ZTE handset. We had hoped for a formal release soon after, but it never came. The device has now been added to ZTE’s global website, along with some main specifications.

ZTE Blade A51 – Expected Specifications

The ZTE Blade A51 has a 6.52-inch full-view HD+ touchscreen with a waterdrop notch, according to the specifications. The back of the phone has a textured finish and a diamond geometric division pattern for a more relaxed feel and grip. Steel Blue and Pearl Gray are the phone’s colour options.

Two rear cameras – a 16MP sensor and a depth lens – are located on the phone’s back. The housing for both the sensors and the LED flash is the same. On the back of the handset is a fingerprint reader, as well as facial recognition.

The phone’s chipset, as well as the RAM, storage space, and front-facing camera specifications, are not specified in the listing. However, the phone’s battery capacity is revealed to be 4000mAh, which differs from the 3200mAh mentioned on the FCC page.

Also, the ZTE Blade A51 is said to comes in two colour variants including

ZTE Blade A51 – When Will It Launch?

We don’t know when the Blade A51 will go on sale, which countries will get it, or how much it will cost, but we’re hoping for more information soon.

