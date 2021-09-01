Tesla posted job openings to join the making of Tesla Bot

Tesla Mobile Robotics manager posted an invitation on LinkedIn for skilled engineers and technicians to join the making of Tesla Bot. The announcement of Tesla Bot came out on AI day, and the company is pushing its robotic goals by hiring people. Everyone from engineers, firmware, software, and controls is invited.

Earlier the company posted few jobs for two mechanical engineers positions and two senior robotics architects to make the Bot prototype. Tesla is on a ramping-up hiring process for the robotics team. The job roles suggest that Tesla is thinking beyond the making of a prototype. Many people predicted that Tesla would just make a prototype and keep the process at a halt. But the company is already working on hiring people for the manufacturing process of bots. Like where Tesla posted a job position for control engineer, whose responsibilities are stated below,

Research, design, simulate, specify, implement, debug, and test control and estimation algorithms for various electrical, mechanical, and thermal systems

Work on using high-level controls and modeling analytic tools to inform product development in terms of actuator, sensor, and kinematic design.

Work collaboratively with responsible electrical, mechanical, and firmware engineers to define sensing requirements, establish control system capabilities, and set targets

Advance Tesla IP in control systems for new products

A carmaker making a bot is something that’s happening for the first time in history. However, as told by Elon Musk, it makes sense for Tesla to make a Tesla Bot. It actually makes sense that an autonomous vehicle manufacturer is making a robot, which is practically a vehicle with arms, legs, and other extra qualities.

Furthermore, the new job positions suggest that Tesla Bot making will be based in California and Texas, with most job openings located in Palo Alto, California, and one job opening in Texas. The engineering technicians’ job role is stated as below,

Work with engineers to fabricate, assemble, and integrate mobile robot prototypes, including mechanical assemblies, electrical systems, wire harnesses, etc.

Develop test plans and test systems, including building of assembly jigs and test/validation systems

Collaborate with engineering teams to root cause and resolve mechanical and electrical issues

Provide detailed written & verbal test status updates to key stakeholders

Support engineering teams in instrumentation and data acquisition setup and logging

Maintain a lab, ensuring that it is well-stocked with the tools and materials needed to make prototype wire harnesses

Supporting bench-top electrical system builds and testing, including obtaining and tracking

Support low volume prototype part builds and testing, including obtaining and tracking

Interface components from other Engineering and Purchasing groups within Tesla

As the manufacturing of the Tesla Bot prototype finished, it might be possible that they will work towards manufacturing in Texas. In the next few years, the Tesla Bot is to be one of the most exciting projects.

(Job role Information from Tesla)