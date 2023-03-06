Top 6 Casinos in Vietnam

Vietnam may be known for its beaches, gorgeous scenery, pagodas, and temples. However, some visitors get attracted to gambling and casino activities. It’s a way to complement the nightlife of Vietnam and the overall experience of visiting this side of Asia. Although the government has established strict rules about gambling, you can still do it during your holiday. There are eight luxurious casinos where you can gamble as long as you have a foreign passport. Also, you must prove you have an adequate income that surpasses USD 450 per month to be allowed to play in a casino.

Although it seems quite some work to begin gambling in Vietnam, you can enjoy the game at these top 4 casinos in Vietnam.

Grand Ho Tram Resort Casino, Vietnam

The Grand Ho Tram Casino was opened in 2013, and you can gamble 24 hours a day here. It holds 90 table games and more than 600 gaming machines. Also, you can find two poker tables and a valet. The options for gambling include backgammon, roulette, poker, Pai Gow Poker, Slots, Blackjack, and Baccarat. Aside from all the fun from gambling, you can enjoy a spa, a fitness center, clubs, a pool bar, and a golf course.

Palazzo Club Casino

The Palazzo Club opened in 2003 with more than 100 gaming machines. The minimum bet here is USD 0.02. The whole area extends 43,000 square feet (3,994.83 m²), and the resort also offers a spa, private pools, fine dining, and pool tables. Standard poker games are available, such as slots, casinos, arcade games, roulette, and more. The casino offers the chance to test your fortune as you only need to place a minimum bet. It is open 24 hours a day.

Club Royale Casino

The casino opened in 2004 with 70 gaming machines. It covers 5,651 square feet (525 m²), and all the facilities are luxurious. The casino offers poker, roulette, poker tables, and arcade machines. Other services available include a health center and spa. If you want to enjoy the nightlife, try the Music Lounge, Deluxe Private Karaoke Suites, Liquid Sky Bar, and event lounges.

Caeser Palace Casino

This is a paradise for gamblers. The Caeser Palace Casino opened in 1996, offering 169 table games, more than 1300 gaming machines, and 16 poker tables. The minimum bet here is USD 0.01, but you can go up to USD 50,000. The gambling games include backgammon, Caribbean stud poker, Slots, card poker, Baccarat, and Blackjack. If you want to relax after a day of gambling, head to the Qua Bath & Spa. In addition, you can enjoy the Colosseum, bar lounges, and restaurants are also alternatives.

Macau Gaming Club

The Macau Gaming Club is a small casino with a unique charm. It has a few gaming tables, poker tables, and arcade machines. Some games here include poker, casino betting, roulette, and more. It has an area of 2,362 square feet (219.44 m²). Aside from gambling, you can enjoy the Convention Center, Macau Club Bar, the Billiard Room, and the Fitness Center.

Charlie One Casino Club

The casino displays exquisite decorations that you can’t miss when visiting. Most visitors enjoy the arcade machines and poker tables, and play Baccarat and roulette. Also, you can try the spa, fitness center, and its famous open-air restaurant serving Vietnamese cuisine. The bar inside the casino is well-known for its mojitos and signature cocktails.

Vietnam eVisa

Vietnam is the place to be when you want to gamble in Asia. Pack your bags and check the travel documents you require for a smooth entry. According to your nationality, you have to apply for the [Vietnam eVisa]. This electronic visa is available for tourism, which means you can visit the casinos as a foreign tourist. In this case, you won’t need to visit an embassy or consulate because the electronic visa is available online through **iVisa.com**. Complete the online form with your details and provide your passport information. Your passport must have a minimum validity of one month after arrival in Vietnam. The travel document is valid for 30 days and allows a single entry. Check your email inbox for the digital documentation, and enjoy Vietnam!