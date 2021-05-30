Upcoming Apple iPhone 13 May Boost Apple To Beat Samsung In Display Competition

According to Digittimes, Apple, located in Cupertino, is likely to surpass Samsung as the largest consumer of AMOLED panels for smartphones.

Apple VS Samsung – Will Apple Actually Beat Samsung After iPhone 13 Launch?

The South Korean tech giant is predicted to grow its smartphone demand from 152.3 million to 157 million pieces, while Apple is predicted to expand its AMOLED panel demand for iPhone to 169 million pieces in 2021, up from 114.5 million in 2020.

This year, owing to the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple is expecting to see an exponential spike in demand. The use of flexible AMOLED panels in iPhones is likely to surpass 80% with the next range.

With the release of the iPhone 12 series in 2020, Apple became the first company to provide a selection of completely AMOLED screens, and this year should be no different.

According to predictions from research company Omdia, Apple might overtake Samsung as the largest consumer of AMOLED panels for smartphones, according to the DigiTimes story.

According to the research, Samsung will continue to be the main supplier of AMOLED screens for iPhones in 2021.

The business is thought to be offering roughly 110 million such screens to Apple, far more than LG’s 50 million. BOEit’s nine million, and it’s on display.

It was rumoured earlier this month that Apple is searching for methods to make the iPhone operate smoother, and that the future iPhone 13 series may employ LTPO panels with different refresh rates, which may greatly boost sensitivity to the touch, boosting the whole experience.

Also Read:

Apple delays subscription-based Podcasts service till next month

Apple Facing Another Antitrust Lawsuit For Its Apple Watch

Specification For OnePlus Nord CE 5G Leaked Ahead To Launch Showing Snapdragon 750G & 64MP Camera

Apple might be entering the crypto industry

Garmin Launched Garmin Venu 2 & Venu 2S GPS Smartwatches Which Reportedly Comes With “Impressive Features”

Apple Patents A New iPhone With Thinner & Stronger Glass

Google made it impossible for users to keep their location data private, admit Google employees in a lawsuit