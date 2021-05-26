Apple Patents A New iPhone With Thinner & Stronger Glass

Apple is reportedly working on a way to make the front glass of an iPhone thinner and stronger. The company plans to accomplish this by creating a special support structure made of glass that will be used around the edges.

Apple Developing A Thinner & Stronger Glass

The Cupertino-based firm applied for a patent labelled “Insert moulding around glass members for portable electronic devices” with the US Patent and Trademark Office (via AppleInsider). Glass panels are being used on in front of smartphones as well as larger displays, for those who aren’t aware.

The primary purpose of this panel is to protect the screen on the inside from direct impact and scratches. It’s frequently used to make the display blend in with the rest of the device’s design.

According to Apple’s new patent, the same glass cover will protrude from the rest of the enclosure, similar to curved displays, while the main glass sections will be kept as thin as possible.

In other words, while the glass will protrude from the design, it will not add to the device’s girth because it will be thinner. However, while thinness usually means sacrificing strength, the iPhone maker is pursuing a solution that involves using a glass structure around the glass cover’s edges.

Between the primary enclosure and the thin glass cover, this glass structure will act as an intermediary. It will also have a lip on the outside edge that will be used to surround the glass cover. Unfortunately, this is still a patent, and it’s unclear whether the company intends to use this technology in future products. So keep an eye out for more information.

