Bugatti Announces Its 3 New Smartwatches Coming With Latest Cutting Edge Technology

In the design of its genuinely legendary sports vehicles, Bugatti has a well-established reputation for quality, perfection, and exquisiteness.

It is now collaborating with watchmaker VIITA to create three outstanding smartwatches that will include cutting-edge technology and materials in the creation of what the two companies regard as masterpieces.

Bugatti Smartwatch – Complete Details

VIITA has grown into a renowned premium smartwatch company. Its partnership with Bugatti displays a shared design philosophy of excellence and the use of cutting-edge technologies as product drivers.

The Bugatti Pur Sport, Le Noire, and Divo are among the three new smartwatches that bear the names of some of the luxury automaker’s historic brands.

Bugatti Ceramic is prefixed to all three models. All three smartwatches have a plethora of outstanding features and functions.

Up to 90 distinct sport modes are available, as well as health and fitness sensors that track vital information in real time, as well as acceleration and GPS.

The heart rate and heart rate variability are both measured by the dual-purpose heart sensor.

The three Bugatti smartwatches are designed with the utmost accuracy, elegance, and comfort in mind. You may pick between a Bugatti rubber wrist strap and a titanium wrist strap. Each model allows for a variety of personalization and modification options.

The bezel is constructed of scratch-resistant ceramic and has a striking appearance. The lightweight titanium cover is forged.

The smartwatches’ 445mAh capacity battery may last up to two weeks. Within the curved sapphire glass shell, the Bugatti smartwatches include a high-resolution 390 x 390 pixel LED touchscreen.

Bugatti Smartwatch – Pricing Details

The three new smartwatches won’t set you back as much as a Bugatti racing car, but they will set you back as much as a luxury watch, due to the quality materials used in their construction.

Early bird purchasers may get them for €899. Each of the machines, which are said to be in limited availability, comes with a five-year warranty.

