Regulation, Forex, Crypto, Web 3.0, NFTs, Metaverse, ESG Will Be in Focus.
500+ Event Supporting Partners, Co-Designing the Future of FinTech
Supported by 300+ outstanding companies, 200+ media, 30+ sponsors, and 3,000+ attendees in the fintech, forex, blockchain, Web3.0, crypto, NFTs, Metaverse, DeFi, ESG fields, Wiki Finance Expo, Hong Kong 2024 has promised to bring a wonderful and rewarding summit for the industry.
Dominic Williams, Founder & Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation
Evan Auyang Chi-chun, Group President, Animoca Brands
Justin Sun, Founder – TRON, Member – HTX Global Advisory Board
Jun Du, Founder, SINOHOPE & ABCDE Capital
Alvin Hu, Managing Director, Head of Key Account, KuCoin Exchange
Kevin Lee, CEO, Gate.HK
John Patrick Mullin, Co-Founder, MANTRA
Prof Li Wenzheng, IEEE China Council Executive Director / Chairman of IEEE Industrial Cooperation and Innovation Committee, Beijing University of Technology
Weronika Marciniak, CEO, Future is meta
Daniel So, Business Development Director, Worldpay
Emomotimi Agama, Fellow, U.S. SEC & IFC – Milken Institute, Managing Director, Nigeria SEC/NCMI
Loretta Joseph, Policy Consultant, The Commonwealth, Chairman, ADFSAC
Dr. Florian M Spiegl, Appointed Member, (HK) SFC – FinTech Advisory Group, Founder & CEO, EVIDENT, Lecturer, HKU – Faculty of Business and Economics
Sandeep Sethi, Co-chair, GreenTech and ESG Committee, Fintech Association of Hong Kong
Jonathan Gill, Senior Tokenisation Director and Legal Advisor, HashKey Group
Stratos Pourzitakis, PhD, Head of Digital Policy APAC, HSBC
Bugra Celik, Director, Digital Assets | Global Private Banking & Wealth, HSBC
Gilbert Ng, Director, The Association of Blockchain Compliance Professionals
These guests will bring their profound insights and cutting-edge ideas in the fields of financial technology and WEB3.0, engaging with the audience to discuss and share the latest developments and future trends of the industry.
📅 Time: May 17, 2024
📍 Venue: Sky100, Hong Kong.
📌 Covered areas: Fintech, Blockchain, Crypto, Web3.0, Metaverse, Payments, Forex, NFTs, RWA, Tokenization, ESG
