Xbox Series S Outsold PS5 In Japan Last Week

Last week, Xbox Series S consoles outsold the PS5 in Japan, marking the first time that Microsoft has outsold Sony in the country in 8 years. No Xbox console has ever proven to be more popular than the PlayStation in Japan, but even though the Xbox Series S is still far behind both the Nintendo Switch and PS5 in global sales, the Xbox Series X/S is doing much better, proportionally speaking. Thus far, The Xbox Series S has been selling about 3000 units per week lately, compared to over 50k for the Nintendo Switch and about 10k for the PlayStation 5, or at least, that is what it is doing if it has any inventory left, which certainly was not the case last week.

Not since the launch of the Xbox One has Xbox outsold PlayStation in Japan. It's happened less than 10 times overall. https://t.co/YWNh5UiiLw pic.twitter.com/c882RRJ03C — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) May 19, 2022

Famitsu reported that during the week of May 9-15, Microsoft managed to move 6,120 Xbox Series S consoles, while Sony sold a grand total of 2,963 PlayStation 5 units. The Xbox One has sold hardly more than 100,000 units, and despite Microsoft advertising Japan as the fastest growing Microsoft market, combined sales for Xbox Series X and S are still only slightly above 200,000, according to Famitsu. As of this March, there had been just 2.3 million Xbox consoles sold in Japan over the past 20 years, with only the 360 breaking the million-unit barrier alone Series X and S did not even reach that total combined.

