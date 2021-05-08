Amazon Brings Alexa Show Mode Which Turns Your Lenovo Laptop To An Echo Show

Show Mode, a feature that allows Lenovo laptop users to convert their laptop into an Alexa smart monitor, is now available on Amazon. On select Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad laptops, Show Mode is now open.

Alexa Show Mode – An Echo Show Platform For Lenovo Laptops

You can use Alexa on your Lenovo laptop to monitor breaking news, listen to music, and manage your smart home, set timers, watch videos, and more with this tool. Use the voice command “Alexa, open Show Mode” to urge started. On your Lenovo PC, you can also use the ‘Show Mode’ button in the Alexa app.

Aaron Rubenson, Vice President Alexa Voice Service and Alexa Skills, said, “We are excited to add Alexa’s rich, visual ambient experience to PCs.” “Alexa’s always-on availability is a big hit with customers. Alexa is assisting in making PCs more flexible and adaptable with Show Mode, allowing for richer experiences in the home or anywhere customers can take their PC.”

At CES 2021, Lenovo first revealed Show Mode for its Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i laptop. In partnership with Amazon, Lenovo claims to have upgraded the Show Mode experience with improved acoustic quality and battery performance. Show Mode is a nice addition for anyone who works with Amazon.

You can use Show mode right now if you have a supported Lenovo laptop running Windows 10. It can be purchased in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, India, Ireland, Austria, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand. Later this year, Lenovo expects to extend the range of Show mode to more PC versions. Try Show Mode out and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Also Read: