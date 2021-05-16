Android 12 May Come With Big Changes In Notification & Widgets Section

It’s no secret that Google will discuss Android 12 at its I/O 2021 meeting, so what you can expect at the interactive event will be simpler. Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser has shared a video that appears to reveal not just the recently leaked graphic revamp, but also several new technology updates.

Most interestingly, Android 12 will revamp updates with sorting that indicates the number of pending alerts as well as a lock screen “pill” that displays what you’ve skipped.

Google Android 12 – Changes In Notification And Widget Section

You can watch the video by Jon Prosser down below. A slew of new widgets and buttons, including a new clock and weather feature, will also be available.

The presentation could also shed light on the rumored visual refresh in Android 12. You’d have a much more fluid look with a lot of transformations and effects on top of the rounded corners. Google seems to be concentrating on polishing the stock operating system to a standard usually reserved for third-party vendors.

There’s no chance that you’ll see this during Google I/O. This one-two leak combination is a lot to manage, particularly after a claimed Pixel 6 leak that included a drastic, three-tone redesign with a camera bump that runs the entire width of the phone. If this is so, though, Google will be hell-bent on shaking up Android’s look and sound after years of conservative changes.

Android 12 Will Launch In Google I/0 2021

On May 18th, 2021, Google I/O will kick off with a keynote speech at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern that will cover the majority of the company’s tech goals for this year and beyond. We’ll be hosting our stream of the Google I/O 2021 keynote on Tuesday, with live commentary from myself and reviews editor Cherlynn Low, as we have with other big events, so be sure to tune in.

While there’s a ton more to I/O than just the keynote — the whole event lasts until May 20th almost all after that is directed primarily toward developers. (Think: educational breakout sessions, in-depth explorations of new features, fireside talks, a second developer-focused keynote, and more.) To know more about what will Google I/O have? Checkout our complete article on what to expect from the Google I/O 2021 event.

