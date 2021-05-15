Samsung Officially Launched Its Galaxy Book, Book Pro, & Book Pro 360 Globally

Samsung Electronics, a South Korean technology giant, has unveiled three new Galaxy Book notebooks. The Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are the three cameras. An outstanding AMOLED monitor is used in all three compact and extremely flexible laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Book – Specification And Features

The Galaxy Book is a slim format that improves on its predecessor in several ways. It has a 15.6-inch touchscreen that is easy to use and has anti-glare features to improve the viewing experience. The Samsung Galaxy Book provides a high level of immersion thanks to its massive viewing angle of 170 degrees.

The platform comes in two color options, and prices vary from $860 to $1,465 based on device memory power, Processor, and other primary fundamentals.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro – Specification And Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a compact notebook that is both thin and light. It holds the record for being the Galaxy Book’s thinnest and lightest model.

It comes with everything you need to use it as a mobile workspace, a movie theater, or just a personal friend. The Galaxy Book Pro comes in three paint options, with prices ranging from $1,153 to $1,907.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 – Specification And Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a dual-purpose notebook that includes a S Pen. It’s a svelte, light-weight unit. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also offers excellent compatibility between Galaxy Book users. Since the different devices in the series are conveniently and quickly connected, the user can easily move from a smartphone to a laptop, tablet, or even a smart wearable device.

Fast Share, Samsung Gallery, Second Screen, and other features are available on the Galaxy Book series suite. Up to five computers can be attached to the laptop via the USB port.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 can rotate 360 degrees, allowing it to be used as a tablet. The S Pen that comes with it is more practical and comfortable than previous models. Furthermore, the S Pen does not need to be charged separately. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is available in two panel sizes: 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch, along with three color options; the price varies from $1,605 to $2,430.

Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro & Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 – Expected Pricing And When Will It Be Available In The Market?

The devices will be available from May 21, according to Samsung, and customers who purchase any of the devices via either of the available online or offline platforms will receive different rewards and discounts.

