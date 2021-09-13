Apple iPhone 12 gets massive price cut ahead to iPhone 13 launch

The next-generation iPhone 13 series is about to be released by Apple. The price of the iPhone 12 has reduced ahead of its release. A discount of up to Rs. 13,000 is being offered on the iPhone 12 at Flipkart, in addition to other intriguing bargains. Only the iPhone 12 vanilla model is eligible for this deal.

Apple iPhone 12 series get a price slash in India

The renowned e-commerce site is getting ready for its Big Billion Days promotion. When compared to the prior price, the iPhone 12 now has a discount of up to Rs. 13,000 on Flipkart. The discount is valid for all storage options, including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Furthermore, if you exchange an old iPhone for a new one, you may get up to Rs. 15,000 off.

In terms of specifics, the iPhone 12 64GB model will be discounted by 16 percent, bringing the price down to Rs. 66,999 from Rs. 79,900. On Flipkart, the upcoming iPhone 12 128GB version has been discounted by 15%. Originally priced at Rs. 84,900, this model is currently available at Rs. 71,999.

Finally, the iPhone 12 256GB storage variant is discounted by 13%. This iPhone 12 model was originally priced at Rs. 94,900 but is currently available for just Rs. 81,999. That’s not all, though. With bank incentives, Flipkart is now providing even greater discounts and price reductions. Customers may earn 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, for example.

Additionally, purchasers who make their first transaction with an Amex Network Card provided by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, or Mobikwik will receive a 20% discount. Additionally, for corporate purchases, customers can save up to 28 percent.

Is the price slash worth it?

Apple is releasing the iPhone 13 series, which comes with a slew of new features. The next-generation, sophisticated Bionic A15 chipset, produced using TSMC’s 5nm+ technology, will power the next iPhone range. However, the iPhone 12 is currently available at a significant discount, prompting the question of whether it is worthwhile to purchase.

If you’re an Apple lover wanting to purchase your first iPhone, this deal is definitely worth looking into. If you have an earlier iPhone model, the iPhone 12 might be the right update at significant savings. However, if you’re anxious to see what the next iPhone has to offer, you should wait for the iPhone 13 models.

