Rumored Apple iPhone 13 prototype reveals redesigned camera looks

Apple has been essentially maintaining the same design for the iPhone with minor tweaks for a few years now, and it looks that will continue this year. A picture said to be of the iPhone 13 has surfaced on the internet, revealing some of these minor design changes.

The image’s source is believed to be a leaker known as DuanRui (via MyDrivers), and it shows two white Apple-branded devices. The iPhone 13 is thought to have twin cameras, while the iPhone 13 Pro is thought to have three cameras.

The squared camera housing, as well as the number of sensors, remain constant for the iPhone 13. Instead of being stacked on top of each other like on the iPhone 12, the cameras are positioned diagonally. The LED flash has also been relocated to the top, while the microphone has been relocated to the bottom. It’s a subtle but visible difference.

On the front, there is also a variation in design. The iPhone 13’s earpiece slit is closer to the frame than the iPhone 12, which has it on the same line as the sensors and front-facing camera.

A somewhat larger body and a narrower notch are among the other alleged design modifications. While these photos appear to be genuine, we recommend treating them with caution until additional proof emerges.

Apple iPhone 13 – Specification, features and launch date (Rumored)

Apple’s new iPhone Pro phones, rumored to be dubbed iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are expected to have an ultra-wide camera with autofocus. The update will result in clearer photographs when the secondary sensor is used instead of the primary one. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, claims that the whole iPhone 14 series would include an ultra-wide sensor with auto-focus.

The next series is expected to arrive in 2022 and will include two Pro versions, a standard variation, and a small version. For the time being, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have an ultra-wide sensor with a fixed focal length. Image stabilization is only supported by the main camera.

Kuo previously said that the iPhone 13 will include several other camera enhancements, including better low-light performance. Sonny Dickson, a tipster, revealed the claimed dummy versions of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max last week.

The twin cameras on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be situated diagonally to each other, as opposed to the vertically aligned arrangement that Apple used with the iPhone 11. According to the source, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be somewhat larger than its brothers and slightly thicker than the current iPhone 12 Pro Max.

To accommodate a bigger battery and improved camera sensors, Apple is expected to make the phone bulkier. Unbox Therapy, a prominent YouTuber who goes by the moniker Lew Later, had gotten his hands on a dummy for the iPhone 13 Pro Max earlier in May. You can checkout the video down below:

Both the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max looked to have a 6.7-inch display. The Pro Max variant with a LiDAR sensor to allow AR capabilities were shown on all fake units. According to rumors, the iPhone 13 series will reintroduce Touch ID support in addition to Face ID.

Also Read: