Additional renders for Galaxy fold 3 leaked online showing new color choice

Following the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the coming weeks. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a lot of rumors and renders of this foldable. More renders of the Z Fold 3 in all its glory have now surfaced on the internet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3- Rumored specification

In terms of specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also have a 7.55-inch primary AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It also has a 6.23-inch display on the outside. The device is expected to include S Pen support and is powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset that is more powerful than the Exynos 2100 SoC found in the Galaxy S21 series.

So it’s very likely that Samsung will include an AMD GPU in the upcoming Exynos CPU, which recently beat Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset in a graphics benchmark test. The gadget will have a triple rear camera setup residing inside a vertical module at the back, which also would seem to be well-designed in terms of optics. At this time, there is no information about the lenses’ specifics available.

We advise you to take the leaks with a grain of salt until more information becomes available. We can expect more details about the Z Fold 3’s key specs and features to emerge in the coming months, ahead of its anticipated August release.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 new renders

The high-resolution Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders were created in collaboration with reputable tipster OnLeaks by India-based publication Digit. They show the Z Fold 3 from various perspectives. It also includes some important details about the device’s dimensions and features.

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be 15.6mm thick when folded, including the rear camera bump. The device has a 6.6mm thickness when unfolded, which translates to 7.7mm with the rear camera bump.

In addition, according to Digit, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an in-display front camera on the inside. It will be housed beneath the main display panel to provide users with a truly bezel-less display that is free of the notch and punch-hole cutouts. The selfie snapper, on the other hand, will be housed in a punch-hole cutout on the outer display.

Another report from 91Mobiles shows renders of the Z Fold 3 in various color variants. According to reports, the device will be available in three color options: a gradient-pinkish model, a navy green-colored variant, and a black variant.

In addition, instead of a glossy back panel, the device is expected to have a matte finish. These color variations can be found right here.

Also Read:

New renders, specifications for Samsung galaxy watch 4 leaked before launch

New renders for Samsung galaxy buds 2 leaked showing “New Case Design”

Micron Technology Third Quarter of Fiscal Results and Company’s outlook

Twitter Witnesses A Shower Of Reactions After FINRA Announces Penalty Against Robinhood

Wirecard Scandal and the lessons to be learnt