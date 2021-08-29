Apple stars free repair program for ‘Earpiece issue’ on iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 pro

Apple has launched an earpiece speaker replacement program for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. For iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users who are experiencing sound difficulties, a new application has been launched. During a conversation, a “small fraction” of iPhone 12 devices displayed no sound problem from the earpiece, according to the company.

According to the firm, the issue was anticipated to affect iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices built between October 2020 and April 2021. Those who have been having problems with their smartphones’ speakers will be able to obtain free service from Apple, according to its support page.

Free No Sound Issue Repair Program

A component failure in Apple’s receiver module might have caused the incident, the company says. According to Apple, some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may have sound issues due to a component failure on the receiver module.

Vendors who made the susceptible devices between October 2020 and April 2021. When making or receiving calls, the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro’s receiver may be eligible for repair, according to Apple’s support website.

Users with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can visit an Apple Authorised Repair Provider, schedule an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service through the Apple Repair Center.

Before repairing an iPhone, users should back up their data to iCloud or a PC. Apple goes on to say that if the phone has any damage, such as a broken display or other problem, it must be repaired first.

For just the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, there is repair software. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not eligible for free service.

This program does not extend the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro’s regular warranty coverage, according to a statement on Apple’s support website. The original warranty on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is not extended by this program. Two years after retail sale, “iPhone 12 or 12-pro devices will be impacted.”

Apple has also said that if a phone has any prior damage, like a cracked screen, that may make it difficult to repair the problem, that damage would be addressed first, and the customer will be paid appropriately.

Users have been complaining for a long time about problems with the speakers on their iPhone 12 handsets when making calls.

Also Read: