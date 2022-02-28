Apple to launch powerful iPhone SE 3 in India on March 8th, says report

As shown in a recent Bloomberg story, Apple will hold its upcoming Spring event on March 8. While the brand has not officially confirmed the event date, the successor to the iPhone SE 2020 is likely to be released on the specified day, with other products such as a redesigned iPad Air and potentially a new Mac Mini with Apple’s new silicon CPU. This will be the brand’s third low-cost iPhone.

The device’s name has yet to be determined. Some predict that the third version of the iPhone SE will be branded as the iPhone SE 3, while others think that it will be dubbed the iPhone SE+ since it will include an old-school design similar to the iPhone 8. It is reported to include upgraded cameras and a 5G processor, similar to the one used in last year’s iPhone 13 models.

Apple iPhone SE 3 to cost budget-friendly

Before the unveiling, analyst John Donovan speculated that the next iPhone SE 3 might be priced around $300, which converts to about Rs 22,604 in India. However, due to customs duties and GST charges, it is estimated to cost more than Rs 30,000 in the nation. The iPhone SE 2020 was introduced in the United States at $399 (about Rs 30,500), but it is now available in India for Rs 42,500.

Expected specifications for Apple iPhone SE 3

Apple is unlikely to make significant changes in the design department. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to keep the same design as the 2020 model. If this is genuine, the next version will include a physical home button with Touch ID, substantial bezels on the top and bottom, a very tiny screen, and a single camera on the back.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to have a 4.7-inch LCD display. Those who dislike large screens may choose a smaller screen, although other users may be dissatisfied because Android manufacturers provide more than 6.2-inch displays even in an affordable level.

Apple’s newest 5nm A15 Bionic 5G chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, is projected to power the forthcoming inexpensive iPhone. It is presently uncertain if Apple would offer 128GB storage as a base model, as it did with higher-end versions. According to the sources, the device would sport a single 12-megapixel camera on the back. It’s reported to contain an external X60M 5G baseband chip for a better photographic experience.

Also Read: