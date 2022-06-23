Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 Gaming Tablet and TUF Dash F15 launched in India

The ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming tablet from Asus is an industry first in India. The tablet boasts a small, lightweight form factor and high-end specifications, including 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Along with the 2022 TUF Dash F15 laptop, the business has released the TUF Dash F15 laptop.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 – What are its Specifications and Features?

The ROG Flow Z13 has a lightweight design and weighs only 1.1 kg. It has design aspects reminiscent of a spacecraft. The laptop sports a 13.4-inch touch screen display that supports Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and 100 percent sRGB. There’s also a UHD screen resolution option with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an 85 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, a peak brightness of 500 nits, Dolby Vision HDR, Adaptive-Sync compatibility, and pen support. The tablet is powered by an Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H CPU with an Intel Iris Xe iGPU.

With XG Mobile, you may select between the Nvidia RTX 3050Ti and the RTX 3080. The memory is 16GB 5200MHz DDR5 and the storage is up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 720p front-facing camera.

It supports a 100W AC adapter and is powered by a 56Whr battery. It also supports rapid charging, which can charge the tablet by 50% in 30 minutes. The ROG Flow Z13 has a Thunderbolt 4 connector, a USB Type-A port, a card reader, and a USB Type-C port.

A 3-mic system, a 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology, AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, a magnetically detachable backlit RGB keyboard, vapour chamber cooling, Mux switch support, and support for mouse, keyboard, and other controllers are also included.

Asus TUF Dash 15 – What are its Specification and Features?

The TUF Dash F15 has a mecha-inspired metal cover and is available in Off Black or Moonlight White. It has a 15.4-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, up to 300 nits of peak brightness, and up to 100 percent sRGB coverage. A 15.6-inch WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent sRGB is also available. It supports the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12650H CPU and the Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.

In addition, the laptop has up to 16GB DDR5 4800Mhz SDRAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. It is powered by a 76Whr battery and can accept up to a 200W converter. The TUF Dash F15 is equipped with one Thunderbolt 4 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio socket. It also has two speakers, AI noise cancellation technology, Dolby Atmos, a 720p web camera, a backlit chicklet keyboard, Mux switch compatibility, MIL-STD-810H certification, and other features.

Where can you buy it? What is its Pricing?

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is priced at Rs 1,36,990, while the Asus TUF Dash F15 is priced at Rs 90,990. Both devices will be available for purchase through the ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers such as the ASUS Exclusive Store, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

