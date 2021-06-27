Biggest expected upgrades in iPhone 13 compared to iPhone 11

Those who have been holding on to their iPhone 11 should find the iPhone 13 to be a significant boost. You’ll get 5G, a speedier CPU, and improved cameras, as we already know. But, in terms of models, design, pricing, and general performance, what can you expect? And, after two years or so, will it make sense to update this fall?

We’ve been keeping a close eye on all of the iPhone 13 rumors in order to offer you this iPhone 13 versus iPhone 11 comparison, and we’ll be updating it as we move closer to Apple’s new flagships’ rumored September release date. Here’s everything to look forward to with the new iPhone.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 – Design and color changes

The iPhone 13 range is expected to have a similar appearance and feel to the iPhone 12, which means a shift from the iPhone 11’s rounded shape to a more squared-off style. Some individuals prefer it, while others find the redesigned chassis uncomfortable to grasp and digs into their palms.

The iPhone 13 will also include a CeramicShield Display, which was not available on the iPhone 11. Although this update improves drop resistance, you may still wish to invest in a case. According to several rumors, the iPhone 13 will have a reduced notch on the display, making the screen appear more immersive. The iPhone 13 is believed to include a new diagonal camera layout on the rear, which is minor.

Finally, the iPhone 13 is expected to come in a variety of new colors. Pink may be added to the mix for the standard iPhone 13, according to one report. We’ve also heard that the iPhone 13 Pro series will get a new matte black option, as well as a golden or orange hue.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 – Changes in battery capacity and fast charging

The iPhone 11 series featured a 3,046 mAh battery, with the iPhone 11 Pro (3,046 mAh) having the smallest of the lot and the iPhone 11 Pro Max having the most (3,969 mAh). According to Apple reports, the iPhone 13 small will have a 2,406 mAh battery (up from the 2,227 mAh iPhone 12 mini), while the larger iPhone 13 would have a 3,095 mAh battery for both the normal and Pro models.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to feature a battery capacity of 4,352 mAh. We can’t tell if the iPhone 13 phones will stay longer on a charge than the iPhone 11, but they should last longer than the iPhone 12 range, given the battery demands of 5G. The iPhone 13 is expected to have MagSafe wireless charging, which the iPhone 11 does not.

Even though it isn’t as quick as cable charging, this magnetic charger allows you to skip Lightning. Like the iPhone 12, you shouldn’t expect to find a charger in the package. The cable charging rates of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 ought to be similar, with earlier maxing out around 18W while the latter at 20W.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 – Changes in the camera section

The iPhone 11 is expected to make the most significant improvements in this area. A LiDAR sensor is expected to be included in both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, which will help with focusing speed. Previously, this feature was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The ultra-wide lens will also allegedly have auto-focus.

According to reports, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max by Apple will include a new 6-element ultrawide lens. In general, the more elements in a lens, the higher the image quality.

However, the most interesting camera improvements may be on the computational photography front. Apple might introduce a new video portrait mode as well as an astrophotography option for photographing the night sky.

What’s less obvious is Apple’s strategy for zooms. The iPhone 11 features a 5x digital zoom, as does the iPhone 12, for example. As a result, an update would be appreciated. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro featured 2x optical and 10x digital zoom, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max had 2.5x optical and 12z digital zoom.

There have been speculations that Apple may release a periscope zoom lens with the iPhone 13 Pro range, although that may not happen until the iPhone 14 or later.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 – Display Changes

The most popular iPhone 13 display speculation is that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will both have a 120Hz ProMotion display. Smoother scrolling, more responsive games (if the touch sensitivity rate is also increased), and better video playback for compatible material would all be possible as a result of this.

Apart from the notch decreasing on all models, we haven’t heard much about additional display enhancements for the iPhone 13 series. Yes, we’d prefer to see it go, but Face ID necessitates the presence of the notch.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 – Changes in performance and introduction to 5G

This is a rather simple forecast. The iPhone 11 Pro features a fast 7nm A13 Bionic chip that delivers great performance, and the iPhone 12 Pro ups the ante with a 5nm A14 Bionic chip that makes it the quickest phone on the market. The iPhone 13 is likely to include a superior A15 Bionic processor, which will also be manufactured in a 5nm technology.

Overall, the enhanced performance is mostly due to machine learning, which allows the iPhone to do things like share photographs with a buddy by just saying “Share this with Sarah” when viewing a photo in iOS 15. The new processor is expected to be more energy-efficient, resulting in increased battery life.

While the iPhone 11 was unable to support 5G, the iPhone 13 series is expected to include a fast 5G modem, most likely the Qualcomm X60. This modem would be capable of combining 5G data from both the mmWave and sub-6GHz bands at the same time.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 – Models and pricing

Apple is anticipated to offer four versions in the iPhone 13 lineup, up from three in the iPhone 11: a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 small, a 6.1-inch for iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch for iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s correct, those are the same sizes as the iPhone 12 range.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11, 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max were the three versions of the iPhone 11 series. Although the iPhone 12 small was not particularly popular, Apple appears to be maintaining the mini model for the iPhone 13.

According to reports, the iPhone 13 will be priced similarly to the iPhone 12. That implies a $699 iPhone 13 small, $799 iPhone 13, $999 iPhone 13 Pro, and $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available.

The iPhone 11 cost $699, with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max costing $999 and $1,099, respectively. Since then, Apple has reduced the price of the iPhone 11 to $599, as well as the prices of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, which have both been reduced by $100, at least where those two phones are still available. (While Apple only offers the iPhone 11, carriers continue to sell the iPhone Pro versions.)

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 – Conclusion

Because phones have gotten so excellent, two years between iPhone updates is no longer considered a lengthy period. If you presently possess an iPhone 11, however, you may want to upgrade to an iPhone 13 to take advantage of 5G speeds, improved overall performance, and improved cameras.

It’s also unclear how effectively the iPhone 11 will run iOS 15, as there have been reports of older iPhones slowing down when upgraded to newer software. We’ll keep this comparison updated when we hear more about the iPhone 13 and review the new iPhones later this autumn.

