Entrepreneur Media’s IDEA Awards Set To Celebrate the Tech Change-Makers



The IDEA Awards 2020 is here to celebrate the individuals and organizations across India that enables its citizens to transform and enhance their lives through benefits and opportunities created by digital technologies.

The summit will be one of India’s largest community gathering of digital and tech experts. It is the perfect opportunity to make priceless connections, network with the best in the industry and lead generation.

Scheduled on 4 December 2020, Ritu Marya (editor-in-chief, Entrepreneur Media-Asia Pacific and India) will be joined by the likes of C.P. Gurnani (CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra), Taru Dahiya (director of SMB, Asia Pacific at Google Cloud), Sameer Raje (India head of Zoom), Archana Vohra (director of SMB at Facebook India), Bidhan Roy (managing director and head of commercial and small business, Asia Pacific at Cisco), Padma Shri Saurabh Srivastava (former chairman at NASSCOM, IVCA, TIE and co-founder of IAN), Khadim Bhatt (chief executive officer and co-founder of Whatfix), Arvind Pani (co-founder and chief executive officer of Reverie Language Technologies), Nikhil Rungta (country manager at Verizon India) and Akash Singh (co-founder and chief technology officer of Observe.AI), among others.

The awards are set to recognize the most innovative projects, leadership and digital transformation cases that present a disruptive and innovative approach to customer experience, IT management and new digital business models.

IDEA is an effort towards felicitating the diverse tech and digital communities who use technology in creating a better nation and inspiring other similar communities to shine.

The conversations will revolve around what will be the top technology trends in 2020 and beyond, how to dissect and revolutionize old business models to new better ones that benefits everyone through digital initiatives to the looming question of the future of work.

There will also be a number of workshops through the IDEA Awards that intend to focus on help source new business opportunities as it will help you to form new partnerships, engage with new clients and attract best talent. The virtual event can go for a groundbreaking spin where employees can get a boost of motivation and recognition, great PR opportunity and networking as the event will bring together top entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators providing them with the opportunity to do business, learn and network.