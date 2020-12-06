Fitbit Sense Smartwatch faces hardware ECG issues

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch is one of the latest offerings by the company, which can measure actual stress. The fact that more than 70% of adults today face some form of stress due to their job or other factors has a huge effect on their physical and mental health. And this signifies the importance of the watch’s feature. But, well, now the watch has been facing hardware-related ECG issues, and the company is giving replacements to users with the affected units.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch features

The smartwatch some with stress and an ECG sensor. This makes the device quite expensive at $330. Fitbit sense uses proprietary algorithms to help understand its users’ stress levels and help them in destressing. The smartwatch also has a sensor that can help detect fever by measuring body temperature and comparing if it is more or less than normal. It is also capable of finding out if a user has contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The hardware-related ECG issues

The company said that they found that some of the initial units of the smartwatch have hardware issues. It is not very widespread and has affected only a handful of users. A user posted on the Fitbit forum that he received a mail from the company stating that his device has hardware issues and it can affect the functionality. According to the company, the issue exists only in not more than 900 units and results in inconclusive results during reading.

Commenting on the issue, Fitbit said to 9to5Google that they found the issue in every limited number of devices. It is just present in a few hundred units globally. And the best part is that they are able to identify the affected units and will provide a replacement completely free of charge. An email to one of the users by the company confirms this statement by Fitbit. The mail read:

“We identified a hardware issue with your device that could affect its ability to work properly. Please return the device to us. We’ll provide you with a prepaid return label. To ensure the best possible Fitbit experience, we’re providing you with a replacement free of charge. Please keep all original accessories, such as your charging cable and band. You’ll receive a replacement device only”

Do you use the Fitbit Sense smartwatch? If yes, does it have any hardware issues? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Elon Musk believes we can make it to Mars in about 6 years