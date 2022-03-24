Future Apple iPhones to use similar Samsung foldable technology for its camera

According to reports, Samsung is working on a revolutionary display with under-panel camera technology for the 2023 Apple iPhone 15 Pro models (tentative name). According to the Korean website The Elec, Apple will employ Samsung’s latest technology to disguise Face ID behind the display.

Apple iPhones with Samsung camera technology

According to the source, Apple iPhone 15 Pro versions may only have a single punch hole camera on the front, with Face ID buried behind the display.

The under panel camera technology, according to the report, makes the lens hole undetectable when the camera function is not in use. Samsung employed comparable technology in its most recent foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which debuted last year.

According to the report If Samsung develops the technology as anticipated, it will initially be used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (tentative name), which is also expected to be released next year. According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will employ comparable technologies to the current-generation folding smartphone.

A similar design was previously projected for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro versions. According to display industry expert Ross Young, the smartphones would include a punch-hole cutout for the front camera and a pill-shaped cutout for an infrared camera for Face ID. Young also mentioned in a follow-up tweet that we might not see an under-display infrared camera until 2023 or 2024.

According to the article, Apple may have rejected under panel camera technology that involves laser drilling. This is the sole technology used to manufacture existing under-panel cameras.

Conclusion:

Apple has been already doing a good job with its camera department for all these years. Though, none like Android smartphones where you get to see high megapixel camera reaching till 108MP as well.

But, yes as a rule of thumb with camera sensors, it’s quite known to all of us that high megapixel count doesn’t really matter to any of us.

Even, with Apple’s traditional 12 MP camera sensor, Apple has been doing a great job with bringing the best quality pictures to all of us.

Although, this new integration with Samsung is going to bring a great change within the camera department. Although, as of now we will have to wait a little more to know what is exactly Apple planning about. We will be updating you with more updates here in TechStory.