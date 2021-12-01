Games coming out in December 2021

December is on the same boat as November, so don’t be surprised if Switch sees multiple releases drop out shortly before the holidays. There are at least two games in this year’s release schedule that will launch in 2022, Elden Ring and Dying Light 2. Since game studios switched to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, a series of major releases that were originally planned to launch in 2020 or 2021 was postponed.

Below you will find them along with all the other games to be released by the end of the year, and those that do not currently have fixed 2021 release windows. Below are the December 2021 games with TBA release dates – things that are expected to appear (or hopefully will) in the next year, but have yet to set a release date. They are all highly anticipated games that will hopefully come out sooner rather than later.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – December 2 for Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PS4 and PS5, PC port released earlier

Solar Ash – December 2 for PC, PS4, and PS5

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – December 3 for Switch

Chorus – December 3 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia

SpellForce 3 Reinforced – December 3 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Danganronpa Decadence – December 3 for Switch

Life is Strange: True Colors – December 7 for the Switch version

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – December 7 for Mac, PC, PS4, and PS5

Halo Infinite – December 8 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series XS

KEO – December 9 for PC

The full list of PlayStation Now games for December 2021 will be announced on December 6, 2021, and the game will start the next day. PlayStation. Here is a list of all the release dates of the new PS5 games in 2021 and beyond. As we did earlier this year, we will keep this page up to date with any new announcements, delays, and game revelations due in 2021.

This list will inevitably be filled with great games as the year goes on, but for now, we've got Forza Horizon 5, Pokemon, and the next generation GTA 5 you can't miss.