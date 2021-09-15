Google Pixel 6 Pro confirmed specifications is out – Leaks

While Apple fans swoon over the new iPhone 13 series, Android fans are excitedly anticipating the debut of Google’s flagship Pixel 6 series. Google has officially announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, revealing the design and confirming that the next smartphones will be powered by their in-house Google Tensor processor. However, many specifications and features remain unclear, which is where XDA’s latest report comes in to fill in the gaps.

Newly leaked specifications for Google Pixel 6 Pro

The source for the article revealed some intriguing facts regarding the forthcoming Pixel 6 Pro. The gadget will have a display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440p and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pixel 6 Pro will support 1440p 120Hz, which is fantastic. However, no news on whether the display supports an adaptive refresh rate, which changes depending on what’s on the screen.

The report also includes a crucial piece of data: the processor configuration. The Google Tensor chip will feature a 2 + 2 + 4 architecture, with two Cortex-A1 cores, two Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. Two cores are clocked at 2.8GHz, the other two cores are clocked at 2.25GHz, and the last four cores are clocked at 1.8GHz, according to the source. According to the study, you have up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Furthermore, owing to the Exynos Modem 5123 (references in the phone’s radio firmware), the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will enable a 5G connection.

In their report, XDA also discusses the camera hardware. The Pixel 6 Pro will include a 48MP telephoto camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and 4x optical zoom, as well as a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor. For selfies, users may anticipate a 12MP IMX663 sensor on the front.

Furthermore, if you’re wondering if the Google Pixel 6 series will feature Active Edge, which allows you to activate Google Assistant by squeezing the device’s edges, the answer is yes. According to the source, the Pro version does not support squeezable edges. You may, however, summon the voice assistant by tapping on the device’s back. According to earlier reports, the existing Battery Share function, which allows you to wirelessly charge accessories using your Pixel device, will make its way to the Pixel 6 Pro, which reportedly contains a 5,000mAh battery.

So, in 2021, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro appear to be viable flagship competitors. We can’t wait for the gadgets to be unveiled, which is expected to happen in the first week of October.

