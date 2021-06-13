Here Is Everything You Should Know About Google’s Whitechapel Chip (GS101) Project

We’ve been hearing rumours that Google is working on its own mobile chipset since 2019. The Pixel Visual Core, Titan M Security Chip, and Neural Processing Unit are just a few examples of Google’s specially designed semiconductors. However, these were only coprocessors, not a complete system-on-a-chip (SoC).

Things were just about to change, as Google has teamed up with Samsung to build an in-house processor that will compete with the A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 888 on the market. Whitechapel (codenamed GS101) is the first-ever Google-designed chipset, and it will debut in the Pixel 6 series this autumn.

Google’s Whitechapel Chip: What You Should Know?

Central Processing Unit

The sheer processing power of the CPU is what distinguishes a chipset from the rest. People are understandably interested in Google Whitechapel’s CPU capabilities.

In start alongside, Google collaborated of Samsung to create the CPU. According to 9to5Google, the GS101 chip (possibly dubbed Google Silicon 101) is being developed in collaboration to Samsung Semiconductor’s SLSI group (System Large-scale Integration). Samsung’s flagship-grade Exynos processors are also developed by this division.

At order to produce a 5nm device in its foundry, Google is employing some of Samsung’s IP (intellectual property) in SoC design. In terms of cores and numbers, it looks that Google Whitechapel will be equipped with an octa-core CPU.

It will have a single A78 core with a higher frequency, three A78 cores with a lower frequency, and four A55 cores for power-saving duties.

It’s worth noting that while there are rumours that Whitechapel will employ Cortex-A77 or A76 cores, Cortex-A78 has shown to be a high-performance, low-power core.

As a result, older A76 or A77 cores are unlikely to be chosen by Google. Aside from that, the utilization of the powerful ARM Cortex-X1 processor seem improbable.

With its first bespoke chipset, Google appears to be attempting to strike a compromise between high performance and energy economy.

GPU

Let’s discuss about Google Whitechapel GPU after the CPU cores. According to a new claim from XDA-Developers, the GS101 will be powered by the 14-core Mali-G78 GPU, which is also found in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In terms of GPU, Google is clearly not holding back, since the Pixel 6 series will include a 120Hz AMOLED display. Aside from that, Google wants to boost the overall gaming performance of its future Pixel series.

Recent Mali GPUs, in particular, have become fairly powerful in contrast to previous GPU versions. The Mali-G78 GPU, which is based on ARM’s 2nd-gen Valhall architecture, has experienced a 46 percent performance boost over the previous-gen GPU.

In addition, the flagship Mali-G78 GPU has emerged as a possible rival to the Adreno 660 GPU found on the Snapdragon 888.

In terms of benchmark results, the OnePlus 9 Pro (Adreno 660 GPU) has an AnTuTu GPU score of 308783, whereas the S21 Ultra 5G (Mali-G78) has a score of 281832, which is quite similar.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a score of 119 in the GFX Manhattan test, while the S21 Ultra 5G receives a score of 107.

The first Google Whitechapel chip’s GPU benchmark results should be quite comparable to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

By the way, the Mali-G78 GPU has a maximum of 28 cores, however Samsung only used 14 of them. We’ll have to wait and watch whether Google increases the number of cores in GS101 to improve graphics performance.

5G-Modem

One place where things become a little complex is with the modem. According to reports, the Google Whitechapel GS101 processor will have Samsung’s own 5G modem (codenamed Shannon).

It works with both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, and download rates of up to 5.1Gbps are possible.

However, owing to a patent-related agreement, some analysts believe Google will be required to utilize Qualcomm’s discrete X55 5G modem in the US market.

For the remainder of the market, the Shannon 5G modem will very certainly be integrated into the Whitechapel chip.

Performance

According to recent reports, Google Whitechapel’s performance will be in the mid-tier, with superior battery economy.

Furthermore, recent reports reveal that the Google Whitechapel chipset will have CPU performance comparable to the Snapdragon 870.

You can see how the Snapdragon 870 compares to the Snapdragon 865 from last year and the Snapdragon 888 from this year right here.

As a result, the prior speculation that it was a mid-tier chipset that was identical to a Qualcomm 7-series CPU has been disproved.

Well yes, Whitechapel is a 5nm chip with current performance on PVT units closer to SD870, they are not trying to match SD888. Google's focus is on ML & so the raw AI performance is matched to that of other leading mobile chips. Plus that Mali GPU is performing good under stress. — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) May 24, 2021

Sure, the GS101 chipset won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processors. However, it will be a rung below, making it strong enough for everyday use and intense gaming.

Works On Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning And Security

Google specializes in AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning), and it’s one of the few organizations to have taken advantage of Qualcomm processors’ huge AI and ML capabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon processors already offer the finest AI and ML capabilities, and the SD888 can run at a blistering 26 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

While Samsung’s new Exynos 2100 chipset can expand to the same amount because to its triple NPU, it appears that the Google Whitechapel chipset will not.

According to speculations, the GS101 can only achieve 5.7 TOPS, which is a fourth of the performance of top Snapdragon or Exynos CPUs.

Google, on the other hand, has always created its own unique processors for neural and image processing.

The Pixel Neural Core and Pixel Visual Core are two Google CPUs that were created with Intel’s aid. It’s possible that all of its unique chips will be merged into the main chipset now.

Aside from that, the Titan M security chip, which is sold separately on Pixel phones, will be integrated into the integrated SoC.

Researchers have even discovered a reference to a new security chip for GS101 (codenamed “Dauntless”). And it’s not just limited to Android phones.

According to certain rumours, Whitechapel and the Dauntless security chip will be expanded to Chromebooks, which is a good thing.

It’s incredible to see that all of Google’s unique chip design work over the last few years, whether it was the Pixel Visual Core or the Neural Control Module, is finally getting a single platform.

The Google Whitechapel chipset will be specifically tailored to Google’s needs, which is really intriguing.

Why Google Is Developing Its New Own Silicon?

It’s no secret that Google, a search and advertising giant, has long been interested in manufacturing hardware.

This is especially true now that Apple is dominating the hardware market across all ecosystems.

And now that Google has entered the smartphone and a slew of other hardware markets, it wants to have complete control over everything from software to hardware.

The primary point of disagreement is the Pixel lineup’s lengthier upgrades.

Qualcomm’s board packages are only supported for three years, making it difficult for Google to keep upgrading Pixel smartphones.

Google will be able to provide up to five years of upgrades with its in-house Whitechapel chipset, which is comparable to Apple iPhones.

Even Samsung just overtook Google in terms of update timeliness, with 3 years of OS upgrades and 1 year of security upgrades.

With this in mind, it’s understandable that Google would seek for in-house chip development.

Will Google Pixel Smartphones Bring Improvement In New Pixel Smartphone By Google

We really do not know if Google’s new Whitechapel chip will improve Pixel sales. However, it is unquestionably a positive development.

Longer updates and better hardware, in my opinion, will allow Google to add more intelligent features and make an excellent Android alternative to iPhones.

