The Holiday Season is here and Christmas is close to the corner. Like consistently, Clash of Clans has invited the Holiday Spirit with the Clashmas Update. With Clashmas, there is another Event that everyone can partake in and acquire free rewards. This occasion is the Snow Day Challenge. It is a restricted time occasion and the prizes it gives are flawless. you must be wondering, How to beat clashmas challenge? In Today’s aide, I will tell you the best way to Beat the Snow Day Challenge in Clash of Clans (COC).

Before asking How to beat clashmas challenge? lets see what it is in first place. The Snow Day Challenge in COC is a restricted time occasion that concedes the champ 400 EXP and a Shovel of Obstacles. The Base of the test is monstrous and open, covering the entire guide. With its monstrous size, it has many open areas covered with Freeze Traps. This is a simple test as you get respectable soldiers for the assault yet your Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden are at Level 10 and you get 2 Freeze Spells and 2, Santa Spells. With these Heroes, we need to confront a Town Hall 11 yet we do get a Level 10 Royal Champion.

Steps on How to beat clashmas challenge

Stage 1: Santa’s Suprise

On the easternmost side of the Snow Day Challenge Base, there will be a Pocket with a Wizard Tower and a Mortar. Drop both of the Santa Spells that you have in the middle of them. The Wizard Tower ought to get harmed to about a portion of its wellbeing and Mortar ought to have gotten a great deal of damage as well. Presently toward the east of the Base, there will be a lot of Trees. Among those Trees, there will be a Hidden Tesla. Drop a Giant and a Barbarian to take it out. When they clear the Hidden Tesla, they will move towards the BAse.

Stage 2: The Hog Funnel

Presently somewhat south to the Wizard Tower and Mortar, there will be 2 Archer Towers outside of the Base and an Inferno Tower within the Base. Cautiously place a couple of Barbarians on the Archer Towers and put a few Archers behind them. Use as little Barbarians and Archers as conceivable here however take out both Archer Towers, utilize 9 Barbarians and 6 Archers for that. When the Archer Towers are down, place a Giant with the end goal that it locks onto the Inferno Tower. While the Inferno is occupied, put down both Hog Riders on the Inferno Tower. The Giant that you had utilized for the Hidden Tesla will presently tank shots from the Wizard Tower. place a couple of Archers to take out that Wizard Tower. Whenever done accurately, that whole Pocket and a couple of more protections ought to go down.

Stage 3: The Royal Champion Deployment

There will be 2 Archer Towers in the specific inverse situation from the ones you just took out. Rehash a similar interaction to take these out with Barbarians and Archers. Try not to go through the Barbarians in general and Archers. Go toward the Southern segment of the Base, convey your Royal Champion with the Grand Warden behind her. She should focus on the Archer Tower first. There will be an Inferno Tower right close to the Wizard Tower and some Resource Buildings on the Southern side. Send a few Goblins on the Resource Buildings close to the Inferno Tower. As the Royal Champion is advancing toward the Inferno Tower, place and amazes a few Barbarians to divert the Inferno Tower. As the Royal Champion pushes forward, the Clan Castle Troops will be delivered. Utilize a Freeze Spell on them so the Royal Champion can take them out. After taking those Troops out, the Royal Champion will focus on a Mortar and will trigger a Hidden Tesla. Actuate her Ability at that point.

Stage 4: Release The Cavalry

Presently at the Northern side of the Base, put down Goblins to trigger the Freeze Traps at the doorways of the Base. Presently, send a Barbarian and afterward a Wall Breaker simply behind him to make an opening at the highest point of the Base. At the back, place the two Witches to generate a few Skeletons, drop a few Barbarians for the interruption, your Barbarian King at the opening, the Archer Queen to follow him, and a Bowler to clear the structures in the encompassing region. Initiate the Warden’s Ability to keep the Royal Champion alive. Whenever done accurately, all of your Heroes should get together at the highest point of the Base.

Stage 5: Clear Up Time

Presently at the Western side of the Base, there will be a Wizard Tower. Place a Barbarian to occupy and afterward drop your keep-going Bowler on it. You have a Freeze Spell available for later and use it when the Royal Champion will require it. Now, each of the Base’s Defenses ought to be annihilated and your soldiers are clearing it up. Drop your leftover Troops around the guide and enact your Hero’s Abilities to accelerate the Clearing system.

When the Troops wrap up Clearing the Base, you will have finished the Snow Day Challenge in Clash of Clans. The principal strategy in this Challenge is Funneling. This is a typical strategy in COC and this is fundamentally the thing we are doing this occasion. This is one of the numerous ways you can beat the test. Ideally, this aide helped you in beating the Snow Day Challenge in COC. You can likewise look at our aides on Promo Codes and Scenery in Clash of Clans.