TikTok, in recent times have become one of the most popular and powerful social media platforms on the face of the internet. It is literally being itself and authentic, but we can see that lately, Instagram has been trying to copy features and basically the entire TikTok.

Anyhow, you can watch and create short-form content and videos on the platform. It has new trends popping up every day that you can enjoy on your smartphone any time of the day. TikTok is basically fun to use and pass time.

However, recently we have been hearing a lot of fuss about some posts being hidden from the public and it says, “Post unavailable: This post is age protected”. We understand that some content might not be suitable for people below the age of 19 but my problem is that I am 32 and I am still not able to see that content. Many of you are facing this error while scrolling TikTok and today, I am going to show you how you can get rid of it and enjoy all TikTok content like before.

How to turn off age protection on TikTok?

Well, for starters, age protection is basically to hide any inappropriate or adult content from users below the age of eighteen. In order to avoid “Post unavailable”, you will need to dig into your TikTok settings to Turn Off Age Protection.

Follow the below mentioned steps to turn off age protection feature on TikTok:

Launch TikTok on your smartphone. Tap on the Profile icon in the bottom right corner. Then, click on the 3 stacked lines on the top right corner. Click on Settings & Privacy Search and click on Digital Wellbeing option > Restricted Mode > Turn OFF Restricted Mode. It will then ask you for your TikTok password > Enter Password and Done.

Voila! You have successfully disabled age protection feature on TikTok and now, you will not be seeing post unavailable error on TikTok. All posts can now be viewed by you through this account.

However, there is one more additional step that you should do.

Click on Profile icon > 3 stacked horizontal lines > Settings & Privacy > Turn off Family Pairing.

TikTok has boomed in the past few months and people are really enjoying using the platform. However, if you are below the age of thirteen, it is only advisable that you keep this feature on because there can be all sorts of inappropriate content on the platform.