We’re all familiar with Facebook’s user-friendly and convenient features. It may be used by anybody to easily pass and share information. With over a billion users, Facebook is the most popular social networking site on the planet. However, owing to an increase in hacking efforts, Facebook’s security of users’ information and accounts has become extremely important.

As a result, Facebook has created a robust security system that detects even tiny tremors and suspicious behaviour on any of its accounts. When this happens, Facebook will alert you and request ownership verification.

Facebook’s most recent security mechanism prevents users from abusing the network. Hackers and spammers are now readily penalised by this new guard-system. This mechanism is exclusively used by Facebook for security reasons. However, occasionally innocent people are harmed or caught up in the security mechanism. As a result, individuals are experiencing the “Facebook is momentarily locked or accounts have been disabled” issue.

There might be a number of reasons why Facebook has locked your account. Let’s take a look at some of the possible causes of a Facebook account being restricted or disabled.

Facebook updates its database on a regular basis in order to remove fake accounts and duplicate profiles. Unfortunately, if your account is subjected to this procedure, it may be locked.

Someone may have reported your account as a fraudulent account or asked that Facebook block it. A single report, on the other hand, does not lock the account. However, if this occurs on a large scale, your account will very certainly be panelized.

It’s possible that Facebook has detected suspicious behaviour and has temporarily stopped your account in order to secure your account.

If you add unfamiliar or random friends to Facebook, your account may be locked. Sending a huge number of friend requests might also result in your account being locked. Facebook will mark you as a spammer or a robot, and your account will be disabled or locked.

Do not open your account for up to 96 hours after it has been locked. Also, before signing in to the account, consider clearing the browser’s history and cache or using a new browser to access your Facebook account.

If your account is still disabled or locked after the time period provided, it was most likely blocked due to suspicious conduct or a breach of the conditions.

You must validate your account ownership in such circumstances. You may verify it by entering the code received on your phone number into the verification page or the Facebook sign-in page. You might be able to access your Facebook account once you’ve verified your identity.