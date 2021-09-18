Lenovo to launch Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 featuring both AMD & Intel CPUs

Starting with the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021, the Lenovo Xiaoxin series laptops will be upgraded later this month. The business has stated that the launch will take place on September 28 and will improve the performance of this gadget.

It has also been reported that the gadget will be powered by an Intel i5-11320H CPU, with the GPU being upgraded from the current Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU to 96EU, resulting in a 24 percent performance improvement. The earlier Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 has a 4-core, 8-thread i5-11300H CPU with a maximum Turbo frequency of 4.4GHz and Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency of 1.30 GHz.

The updated Core i5-11320H CPU has various improvements, including a higher maximum Turbo frequency of 4.5GHz and a Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency of 1.35GHz, boosting the device’s performance.

With a 14-inch 2.8k 16:10 screen, 400nit high brightness, a resolution of 2880×1800, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and DC dimming, and it has also passed Rhein Eyesafe Hardware Low Light Certification. Lenovo elevates the viewing experience on the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 to a whole new level.

The screen is also protected by TÜV Rheinland, has a low Blu-ray certification, and supports Dolby Vision. Overall, using a laptop with such a high-resolution display will be a joy.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 will come in two flavors, one with an Intel CPU and the other with an AMD Ryzen processor. The business also stated that the gadget has received the Intel Evo certification, which means it is more energy-efficient and offers better performance, boot timing, and battery life.

16GB of LPDPR4X-4266 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD are included with the Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Core Standard Edition. It includes two full-speed lightning connections, 100W PD Fast Charging, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The gadget has a bigger 61W battery that provides 19.1 hours of battery life. A twin heat pipe and dual-fan cooling system with support for the fourth-generation Fn+Q Smart Adjustment feature ensure that the laptop does not overheat. On September 28, we’ll get to see Lenovo launching its new laptops, so stay tuned for that!

