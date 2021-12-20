LG launches UltraGear 17G90Q featuring 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Chipsets and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU

LG has unveiled a new UltraGear gaming laptop. The LG UltraGear 17G90Q is powered by Intel Core CPUs from the 11th generation, commonly known as Intel Tiger Lake H processors, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU. The LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop has a vapor chamber cooling system.

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, further details regarding the laptop will be released. In January 2022, the South Korean tech giant is slated to begin rolling out the gaming laptop, with its home nation being the first to receive it.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q – Speculated specifications and features

The 11th Gen Intel Core Tieg Lake H processors power LG’s latest gaming laptop, the UltraGear 17G90Q. The LG laptop will also include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, as well as 16GB or 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The LG UltraGear Studio allows users to adjust the CPU and GPU depending on the game they’re playing.

The 17.3-inch WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) IPS display on the UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop will have a 300Hz refresh rate, 99 percent sRGB, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 1ms reaction time. The storage in the LG UltraGear 17G90Q is an M.2 NVMe SSD with a capacity of up to 1TB and support for twin channels, according to LG.

A vapor chamber cooling system is included, as well as 3D DTS:X Ultrasound. A full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad is included with the gaming laptop.

Wi-Fi 6E, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HP-Out, HDMI connector, RJ45 port, and a microSD/ UFS connection are among the connectivity possibilities. A 93Whr battery powers the LG UltraGear 17G90Q. On the power button of the gaming laptop is a fingerprint scanner. It weighs 2.64 kg and measures 400×271.6×21.4mm.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q – Speculated Pricing

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q’s pricing has yet to be determined. LG will launch the gaming laptop in early 2022 in South Korea and the United States. The gaming laptop will be offered in only one colour: Purple Gray.

Conclusion:

LG UltraGear 17G90Q is definitely one of the best performing laptops out there! However, with its featuring of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, it makes the LG UltraGear 17G90Q a good gaming laptop as well.

