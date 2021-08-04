Logitech launches Zone TWS & wired earbuds for $299 with $99 respectively

Logitech Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds have been released worldwide, with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom communications in mind. The Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds are true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, whereas the Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds are wired earbuds in the in-ear style. The Logitech Zone True Wireless comes with two different connection options: Bluetooth and a USB receiver. For improved call quality, the Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds have noise-canceling microphones.

Logitech Zone True Wireless Earbuds – Specification and Features

In conversation mode, the Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds include an Omni-directional dual MEMS mic array with beamforming, as well as an inward-facing mic with a frequency response range of 100Hz to 8KHz. The frequency range expands to 20Hz – 20kHz in music mode.

They have a six-hour conversation time battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled and 6.5-hour talk time with ANC off. The Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds have a nine-hour listening duration with ANC on and a 12-hour listening time without ANC. The charging case extends the life of the battery by 2.5 times.

It takes two hours and 45 minutes to fully charge the earphones, and three hours to fully charge the case. They also have rapid charging capabilities, with a five-minute charge providing two hours of music or one hour and 20 minutes of conversation time. Qi wireless charging and USB Type-C cable charging are both supported by the case.

Logitech Zone True Wireless earphones are IP68 rated and feature Bluetooth v5.0 for communication. The charging case has an IP54 rating. They can also be linked through the USB Type-C receiver that is supplied.

“Zone True Wireless may provide a stable connection between your smartphone and PC by Bluetooth or USB receiver, allowing users to seamlessly join video conferencing and telephone conversations,” Logitech added.

Logitech Zone Wired – Specification and Features

The Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds feature a frequency response range of 20Hz to 16kHz and are driven by 6mm speakers. They include two Omni-directional microphones with a frequency response range of 100Hz to 8kHz. The 145cm cable terminates in a 3.5mm headphone socket, which can be used to connect directly to any compatible device or to a USB Type-C port through an integrated remote.

Music control, mic mute, and a special Microsoft Teams button are all included on the inline remote. The inline remote also has a version that works with common unified communication (UC) platforms.

Logitech Zone True Wireless and Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds – Pricing

In the autumn of 2021, Logitech will release Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired earphones. The wireless model will cost $299 and will be available in two colors: black and pink. The wired variant is significantly cheaper, since it will only set you back $99.

