Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 featuring 11th Gen Intel Chip launched officially

Except for the Go series, Microsoft Surface computers have always been on the pricier side. The Microsoft Surface Notebook Go 2 is a new entry-level laptop from the Windows manufacturer. It is the enhanced successor to the first-generation Microsoft Surface Laptop Go.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 – Specification Details

However, some of the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2’s specs are comparable to those of its predecessor. The new entry-level laptop, for example, has a 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display has a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels. It also has a fingerprint sensor incorporated in the power button, among other improvements.

The big improvement is what’s behind the hood. The 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU powers the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. More crucially, the new Microsoft Surface laptop comes with Windows 11 OS out of the box, as opposed to prior generations, which came with Windows 10 in S mode.

Users could only download and utilize programs from the Microsoft Store when in S mode. Aside from the processor and software updates, the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 retains many of its predecessor’s features. It still has a single USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone connector.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 also has a unique charging connector, which the firm claims can last 13.5 hours on a single charge. It also has Wi-Fi 6 connection and dual microphones for a better experience. Platinum, Sage, Ice Blue, and Sandstone are the available colors.

Price of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 costs USD 599.99 (about Rs. 46,500) for the basic model with 4GB + 128GB, which is USD 50 higher than its predecessor. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs USD 699.99 (about Rs. 54,299), while the high-end 8GB + 256GB model costs USD 799.99.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is also available in business variants with the same specs for an additional USD 100. Furthermore, these devices are available in a higher 16GB + 256GB option for USD 1099.99. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available for pre-order and therefore will arrive officially for sale on June 7 this year.

