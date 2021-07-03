New earbuds by Nokia – Solo buds + & Go earbuds + spotted on FCC certification

While Nokia may not be having the greatest of times in the smartphone industry, it is planning to introduce several audio devices in the coming months. The FCC filing for two new TWS earbuds, the Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ and Nokia Go Earbuds+, has revealed important specifications and design.

The Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ features a unique design for TWS earbuds, according to the FCC filing. It features a single Bluetooth receiver-like design that is far too retro for its appearance. It features an in-ear design and a stretched-out stem for external construction.

The stem features multifunction buttons that may be utilized for a variety of functions. Play/pause, answer, and reject calls may all be done with a single touch. Toggle the voice assistance for rapid tasks by pressing the stem for a long time.

The orebud has an LED indicator that shows the pairing and battery status of the device. The USB Type C charge port is also included. Apple AirPods Pro seems to influence the TWS earbuds in the Nokia Go Earbuds+.

They feature a design almost comparable to the AirPods Pro, according to the schematics. The buds feature an in-ear pattern and a slim stem. These provide touch controls, like the Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+.

The Go Earbuds+ include a volume control on the earbuds themselves, which is unusual. The loudness may be increased or decreased by double touching the buds. A charging case with Nokia branding on the front and a USB Type-C connector on the bottom is also included with the buds.

The Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ and Nokia Go Earbuds+ will both come with a variety of ear tips ranging in size from tiny to big. We can anticipate Nokia to reveal them shortly, as they are already on the FCC’s list.

