New renders, specifications for Samsung galaxy watch 4 leaked before launch

The Galaxy Watch 4 is likely to be unveiled during Samsung’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 event, which will take place on June 28. According to previous rumors, Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Watch Active 4 at the same time. According to current sources, the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch Active 4 are not two separate gadgets, but rather one and the same. 91mobiles has published renderings of the Galaxy Watch 4 ahead of its debut.

Leaked renders and specification for Samsung galaxy watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 resembles the Galaxy Watch 3 in terms of aesthetics. According to the device’s rear specs, it will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and will have features such as 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G toughness, Gorilla Glass DX+, and GPS.

A pair of buttons are located on the right edge of the Watch4. It will be available in black, silver, dark green, and rose gold hues, as previously announced. The Galaxy Watch4 is said to contain a 5nm CPU, according to previous rumors.

The wristwatch will operate on a modified Tizen-Wear OS platform in terms of the operating system. The Watch4’s additional features are yet to be verified.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be available in four color options, as shown above. Green, silver, and gold will be available in addition to black. The hues, however, may differ from what the renderings depict.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be powered by a 5nm CPU. We don’t know if the RAM and storage capacity will be increased. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 came with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage out of the box.

Final Words

Samsung has working reportedly to bring the best smartwatch lineup in the industry. With being one of the leaders in the smartwatch lineup. This time Samsung has announced many changes like the new Tizen OS, design, and a lot more.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to provide additional information about the new wristwatch during the MWC Samsung presentation on June 28th. Samsung is one of the companies that has withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). It will have a virtual event, the date of which has already been announced, instead of holding an in-person event or displaying any of its products.

On June 28, a virtual Samsung Galaxy MWC event will take place. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and the official MWC website starting at 7:15 PM CET (22:45 IST/6:15 PM GMT). Samsung will reveal “the ever-expanding Galaxy device ecosystem.” It will also unveil its future vision for smartwatches.

While it seems unlikely that a device would be launched on that day, there is a potential that Samsung may give us a sneak peak at its new products before its Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

Along with the Samsung galaxy watch 4 other Samsung products including galaxy Z flip 3, galaxy Z fold 3, galaxy watch active 4, and galaxy buds 2 are among Samsung’s second-half product offerings.

