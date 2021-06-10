Log In Register
Nintendo DS Converted To Gameboy Macro, Here Is How It Looks
What if Nintendo DS converted to Gameboy macro look like? Well Joshua Guess has brought the answer to this, checkout to have a look on it

Adersh Unni Krishnan
Image Credits: Instructables

Nintendo’s Game Boy range was the world’s most successful handheld gaming consoles, but it was not without flaws. Notably, the Game Boy didn’t get a backlit colour LCD until the Game Boy Advance SP debuted in 2003.

Of course, you can always construct your own Game Boy to address these and other flaws, like that JoshuaGuess did with his own Nintendo based Gameboy Macro build.

Image Credits: Instructables

The construction is based on a Nintendo DS Lite, one of Nintendo’s latest dual-screen handhelds. The top screen is deleted and deleted totally in this version.

The motherboard is then hacked with a resistor on various test points so that it can still boot without the top.

The bottom half’s shell is then skillfully adjusted using epoxy clay and paint to conceal the original hinge and provide a clean completed look.

Image Credits: Instructables

The end result is simply a bigger version of the Game Boy Micro, the Game Boy’s final portable.

It also boasts a larger, brighter screen than almost any other Game Boy ever built. The main difference is that the DS hardware can only play Game Boy Advance games, not older 8-bit titles.

Image Credits: Instructables

It’s a fun DIY that proves you don’t have to put a Raspberry Pi in everything to have a good time.

However, that may be enjoyable as well. Please let us know if you wind up making the Game Boy Nano or Game Boy Giga.

Include measurements to show how it’s scaled in SI units in relation to the Game Boy Micro.

