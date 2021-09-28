Nokia launches PureBook S14 laptop, QLED Smart TVs and more

The firm announced the introduction of Nokia-branded smart TVs and a Nokia laptop in the Indian market ahead of Flipkart’s annual Big Billion Days sale event, which was recently postponed to October 3. The Nokia QLED smart TVs are available in 50- and 55-inch sizes, while the Nokia laptop, branded the Nokia PureBook S14, is one of the first laptops in India to arrive with Windows 11.

Nokia QLED Smart TVs

When it comes to smart TVs, the Android 11-based Nokia QLED smart TVs are available in two sizes: 50-inch and 55-inch. They include twin 60W JBL sound-integrated speakers. Harman AudioEFX will power the speakers, providing consumers with a theater-like sound experience.

Nokia’s forthcoming smart TVs will be available in Full HD, Ultra HD, and QLED configurations. The Nokia-branded QLED TVs in the 50- and 55-inch sizes are the first to ship with Android 11. Aside from this, Nokia has also produced a 43/50/55-inch version with a Full HD display. Furthermore, the firm stated that owners of current Nokia-branded smart TVs with Onkyo sound would be able to update to the newest Android 11 OS in order to take advantage of the new capabilities.

Quantum dot technology with Active quantum filters is now available in Nokia’s QLED smart TVs. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 102 percent NTSC colour gamut. The LED variants support Dolby Vision and HDR10+. All Nokia smart TV models come standard with a 1.1GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. A 700MHz G31 GPU is also included in the smart TVs.

In India, Nokia QLED smart TVs which features Dolby Vision and JBL sound support which is powered by Harman AudioEFX are priced at Rs 49,999. Beginning October 3, they will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Nokia PureBook S14

To begin with, the Nokia PureBook S14 is a tiny and light device that comes pre-installed with Microsoft’s soon-to-be-released Windows 11 operating system. The notebook’s 14-inch IPS LCD display offers an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The gadget is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with an integrated Intel Iris XE GPU. It may be configured with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. There is also an entry-level model with 8GB of RAM.

The Nokia PureBook S14 has a USB-C port, a USB-A 3.0 port, and an HDMI connection for communication. In addition, the laptop supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

In terms of pricing, the Nokia PureBook S14 starts at Rs 56,990 for the basic model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart on October 3, the same day as the Big Billion Days sale event.

Nokia Headset and TWS Earbuds

In addition to the goods mentioned above, Flipkart has added four additional products to Nokia’s audio accessories range. This contains a new Nokia T4010 headset as well as three new TWS earbuds with model numbers T3030, T3010, and T3020.

The Nokia T4010 headset is already available on Flipkart for Rs 3,499. The other three TWS versions, on the other hand, will be available on the marketplace in October and will start at Rs 1,499 in India.

